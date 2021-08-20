Samsung introduces new loyalty program for buyers on Flipkart. Details here

“At Samsung, we are excited to announce a unique program with Flipkart called ‘Samsung Home’. This program is aimed at Samsung loyalists and reward them for buying their second Samsung consumer electronics product to upgrade their living spaces with the latest technology. This program is valid on our wide range of consumer electronics and with this program we are sure to address the evolving needs of our consumers, especially as they are spending more time at home," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}