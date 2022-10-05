Samsung latest budget phone comes with 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 02:02 PM IST
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series smartphone range in India with the launch of Samsung Galaxy A04s. The handset is a budget category phone that carries a price tag of ₹13,499. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and has three colour options to choose from – black, copper and green.