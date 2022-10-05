Samsung has expanded its Galaxy A series smartphone range in India with the launch of Samsung Galaxy A04s. The handset is a budget category phone that carries a price tag of ₹13,499. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and has three colour options to choose from – black, copper and green.

Samsung Galaxy A04s features

Samsung Galaxy A04s is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen having 720x1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone offers a 20:9 aspect ratio for cinematic viewing. Powering the device is the company’s own Exynos 850 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB internal storage capacity which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

To perform camera duties, Samsung Galaxy A04s features a 50 MP primary sensor on the back. The main camera is coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera having f/2.4 lens. At the front, the device comes with a 5MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets. Samsung Galaxy A04s houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 15watt fast charging support. Black, copper and green are the colour variants of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Android 12 One UI Core 4.1 operating system. The device comes with a side mounted fingerprint scanner to safely unlock it. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are some of the connectivity features available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A04s offers

Samsung Galaxy A04s carries a price tag of ₹13,499. It can be purchased via Samsung.com, Samsung authorized retail stores, and leading online stores. The company is giving an instant cashback of ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase made using SBI Bank, One Card, and Slice cards.