Samsung launches Back to School offers with discounts on Galaxy S26, Book6 Pro and more

Samsung has announced its 'Back to School' offers in India with discounts, bank offers and no-cost EMI options across its Galaxy AI-powered devices.The offers are available on products including the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Buds4 series through the company's Student+ programme.

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With the new offers, eligible students will be able to avail up to 10% instant discounts on select Galaxy devices, bank benefits of up to ₹5,000, no-cost EMI options and upgrade offers.

Moreover, Samsung is also offering savings of up to 50% on the Galaxy S26 series through its Galaxy Forever assured buyback programme.

Samsung Back to School offers: Details Students purchasing the Galaxy Book6 Pro can avail bank benefits of up to ₹5,000 using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,73,990. The laptop is also eligible for an additional student discount of up to 10%.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra also gets bank benefits of up to ₹5,000, reducing its effective price to ₹1,17,999, along with student discounts of up to 10%.

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Meanwhile, buyers of the Smart Monitor M8 can avail benefits of up to ₹3,000 on select bank cards, bringing the effective price to ₹46,699. Students can also claim an additional 10% discount through the Student+ programme.

For smartphone buyers, Samsung is offering savings of up to 50% on the Galaxy S26 series through its Galaxy Forever programme. Under the scheme, the Galaxy S26 starts at ₹3,917 per month, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at ₹5,958 per month. Eligible students can also avail an additional 7% student discount.

Samsung is also extending offers on the Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Buds4 series and select Galaxy accessories as part of the Back to School campaign.

How to avail Samsung Student+ offers Students can access these offers by registering for Samsung's Student+ programme using their institution-issued email ID or by verifying their student status through UNiDAYS. Once verified, they can purchase eligible devices through Samsung's Student Store and claim the available discounts and benefits.

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Product Offer Galaxy Book6 Pro Up to ₹ 5,000 bank discount + up to 10% student discount Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Up to ₹ 5,000 bank discount + up to 10% student discount Smart Monitor M8 Up to ₹ 3,000 bank discount + up to 10% student discount Galaxy S26 series Up to 50% savings through Galaxy Forever + 7% student discount Galaxy Watch8 Special student offers available Galaxy Buds4 series Special student offers available

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in