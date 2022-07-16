Samsung ‘Blue Fest’ offers: Consumers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator, up to 30% instant discount, up to 20% additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has brought back its exciting ‘Blue Fest’ offers on select models of premium televisions, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwave ovens and soundbars. Blue Fest 2.0 offers will be valid from July 15 to August 21 at Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country.
During the offer period, consumers can avail exclusive deals and limited period offers on Samsung consumer durables. Consumers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator, up to 30% instant discount, up to 20% additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.
"With festivities around the comer, consumers start planning to renovate and upgrade their homes to celebrate festivals in style with their loved ones. Our Blue Fest 2.0 offers across the range of consumer durable products are meant to enable our consumers to create personalised living spaces that reflect their individual styles while providing them with unmatched technology, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
Blue Fest 2.0 Offers:
Televisions
During Samsung Blue Fest 2.0, consumers can avail up to 25% instant discount and up to 20% cashback on select premium TV models. Blue Fest 2.0 offers also include a 3-year warranty and a 10-year No Screen Burn-in warranty with select models of Neo QLED and QLED TVs.
Refrigerators
During Samsung Blue Fest 2.0, consumers can avail up to 20% cashback on select refrigerator models and easy EMI Options with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.
Consumers will get Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB) bundled with BESPOKE Family Hub™ refrigerators. BESPOKE refrigerators are designed to offer customised design options for a modern kitchen that suit your personal taste. This 934L capacity French Door refrigerator comes integrated with 21.5-inch FamilyHub screen and 25W speakers for wholesome entertainment. It has a Beverage Centre which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher and an infuser for flavored water.
Samsung’s Curd Maestro, the world’s first refrigerator that can make curd and addresses the complex, time taking, and tricky problems in curd making, will be available at a starting price of ₹20,990 in stylish designs ranging from 192L to 692L capacities.
The Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 single-door refrigerators that empower consumers to control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling, will be available at starting price of ₹19,990 in alluring designs ranging from 198L to 225L capacities.
Dishwasher
The Intensivewash range of Samsung dishwashers, designed to effectively clean Indian cookware such as Cooker and Kadhai, will be available at a starting price as low as INR 36,990. Additionally, consumers can avail cashback of up to 20% along with easy EMIs with zero down payment options.
Microwave
Samsung Blue Fest 2.0 brings exclusive deals for cooking aficionados as well. During the offer period, consumers will be able to avail attractive offers upon the purchase of the Masala & Sun-Dry™ range of microwave ovens. Starting at a lucrative price of ₹18,900, the microwaves will come with a 10-year warranty on ceramic cavity. It also comes with a four-year additional warranty on magnetron and Borosil Glass bowl sets. Consumers will additionally benefit from easy EMIs with a zero down payment option along with cashback offers.
Soundbars
Upon the purchase of Samsung Soundbars, consumers will be able to avail an instant discount of up to 30%. To sweeten the offer, consumers will also be offered an easy EMI option along with up to 10% cashback.
Washing Machines
Laundry care just got more exciting as during Blue Fest 2.0, Samsung will offer mega savings to its consumers such as up to 25% instant discount, up to 20% cashback and affordability programs such as easy EMI at ₹990 with a zero down payment option.
