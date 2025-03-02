Samsung has launched three new A series phones, the Galaxy A 26, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 with 6 years of OS updates and a plethora of AI features. The phones come on the back of Galaxy S25 series launch in January and are aimed at increasing the presence of Korean smartphone maker in the mid-ranger price segment.

Samung Galaxy A56 specifications: Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 all feature a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness - 1200 nits in high brightness mode.All three variants also come with IP67 rating, meaning they can handle being submerged in up to 1 meter of water for around 30 minutes.

Another point of commonality between the three devices is that they run on the latest OneUI 7.0 based on Android 15 and Samsung is promising 6 years of OS updates and security patches with them.

Under the hood, the A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and is paired with the AMD Xclipse 540 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

As for optics, the phone comes with a primary 50MP shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Both the A56 and A36 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner while the A26 gets a side mounted scanner. As for connectivity all three phones come with support for 5G, 4G VolTE, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC.

All the three new A series phones are packed with the same 5,000mAh battery but the A56 and A36 support for 45W of fast charging while the A26 supports 25W charging (No charger inside the box in either case).

Galaxy A36 specifications: Galaxy A36 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor which is based on the 6nm architecture and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

As for optics, it gets almost the same setup as its elder sibling with one minor tweak, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens instead of a 12MP shooter on the A56.

Galaxy A26 specifications: The Galaxy A26 is powered by an Exynos 1380 processor with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. It comes with support for 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage with support for up to 1TB of memory expansion via the microSD card slot - unlike the other two variants. The A26 also comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, meaning you can connect your wired headphones directly without any extensions.

For optics, the phone features the same 50MP primary shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 13MP shooter on the A26 (likely carried forward from its predecessor).

Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 price: Galaxy A56 will be available in four colourways: Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink. It is priced at $499 (around ₹44,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant while the 8GB RAM/256GB model costs $549 (around ₹48,000).

Meanwhile, the A36 comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime colour variants and Galaxy A26 comes in Black, White, Mint and Peach Pink colours.

The A36 is priced at $399 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and $415 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variants. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A26 comes at a costing price of $299 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and $375 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.