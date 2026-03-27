Samsung launches Galaxy Book6 series in India with Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics and on-device AI: Price, specs and more

Samsung has officially launched its newest flagship laptop lineup, the Galaxy Book6 series, in India. The new laptops come with support for on-device AI capabilities as Copilot+ PCs while bringing in the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

Here is everything to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book6 series:

Galaxy Book6 series price, availability, and offers The base Samsung Galaxy Book6 starts at ₹1,27,990, while the Galaxy Book6 Pro is priced starting at ₹1,78,990, and the top-end Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with a starting price tag of ₹2,42,990.

The new Samsung laptops come in Gray and Silver colour variants (the Pro and Ultra models are exclusive to Gray). They will be available to buy from Samsung's own website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading online and offline retail partners.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering up to a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan, or cashback of up to ₹5,000 on the Ultra and Pro models, and up to ₹2,000 on the standard Galaxy Book6.

Samsung Galaxy Book6 series specifications: The flagship Galaxy Book6 Ultra features a 16-inch Touch AMOLED display with a WQXGA+ (2880×1800) resolution, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 or 7 Series 3 processors and paired with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB GDDR7) Laptop GPU.

The Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage. It packs an 80.20Wh battery with support for 140W fast charging via USB Type-C and houses a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding. Despite the heavy-duty hardware, the laptop still manages to maintain a slim 15.4mm profile and weighs 1.89kg.

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Galaxy Book6 Pro specifications: The Galaxy Book6 Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, featuring Touch AMOLED displays with an anti-reflective coating. Under the hood, the Pro models are powered by Intel Core Ultra X7, 7, or 5 processors using Intel Arc Graphics.

Samsung allows the option of configuring the laptop with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch model houses a 67.18Wh battery, while the 16-inch variant gets a larger 78.07Wh cell, both supporting 65W charging.

Feature Galaxy Book6 Ultra Galaxy Book6 Pro Galaxy Book6 Display 16" Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880×1800), 1000 nits 14" / 16" Touch AMOLED, Anti-Reflective 14" / 16" IPS WUXGA (1920×1200), 350 nits Processor Intel Core Ultra X7 / 7 (Series 3) Intel Core Ultra X7 / 7 / 5 (Series 3) Intel Core Ultra 7 / 5 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB GDDR7) Intel Arc Graphics / Intel Graphics Intel Graphics RAM & Storage 32GB (LPDDR5X) + 1TB (PCIe SSD) 16GB/32GB (LPDDR5X) + 512GB/1TB (PCIe SSD) 16GB/32GB (LPDDR5X) + 512GB/1TB (PCIe SSD) Battery & Charging 80.20 Wh, 140W fast charging 67.18 Wh / 78.07 Wh, 65W charging 61.2 Wh, 45W charging Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Micro-SD 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI, Micro-SD, RJ45 Starting Price ₹ 2,42,990 ₹ 1,78,990 ₹ 1,27,990

Galaxy Book6 specifications: The base Galaxy Book6 is also available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, but it steps down to IPS WUXGA (1920×1200) displays with 350 nits of brightness (with touch and non-touch options for the 16-inch). It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5 processors with standard Intel Graphics.