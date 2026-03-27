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Samsung launches Galaxy Book6 series in India with Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics and on-device AI: Price, specs and more

Samsung launched its Galaxy Book6 series in India with Intel Core Ultra processors, LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB storage.. The flagship Galaxy Book6 Ultra includes specs like a Touch AMOLED display and NVIDIA GPU.

Aman Gupta
Updated27 Mar 2026, 02:05 PM IST
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Samsung has debuted the Galaxy Book 6 series in India
Samsung has debuted the Galaxy Book 6 series in India
AI Quick Read

Samsung has officially launched its newest flagship laptop lineup, the Galaxy Book6 series, in India. The new laptops come with support for on-device AI capabilities as Copilot+ PCs while bringing in the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs).

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Here is everything to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book6 series:

Galaxy Book6 series price, availability, and offers

The base Samsung Galaxy Book6 starts at 1,27,990, while the Galaxy Book6 Pro is priced starting at 1,78,990, and the top-end Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with a starting price tag of 2,42,990.

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The new Samsung laptops come in Gray and Silver colour variants (the Pro and Ultra models are exclusive to Gray). They will be available to buy from Samsung's own website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading online and offline retail partners.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering up to a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan, or cashback of up to 5,000 on the Ultra and Pro models, and up to 2,000 on the standard Galaxy Book6.

Samsung Galaxy Book6 series specifications:

The flagship Galaxy Book6 Ultra features a 16-inch Touch AMOLED display with a WQXGA+ (2880×1800) resolution, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 or 7 Series 3 processors and paired with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB GDDR7) Laptop GPU.

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The Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage. It packs an 80.20Wh battery with support for 140W fast charging via USB Type-C and houses a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding. Despite the heavy-duty hardware, the laptop still manages to maintain a slim 15.4mm profile and weighs 1.89kg.

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Galaxy Book6 Pro specifications:

The Galaxy Book6 Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, featuring Touch AMOLED displays with an anti-reflective coating. Under the hood, the Pro models are powered by Intel Core Ultra X7, 7, or 5 processors using Intel Arc Graphics.

Samsung allows the option of configuring the laptop with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch model houses a 67.18Wh battery, while the 16-inch variant gets a larger 78.07Wh cell, both supporting 65W charging.

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FeatureGalaxy Book6 UltraGalaxy Book6 ProGalaxy Book6
Display16" Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880×1800), 1000 nits14" / 16" Touch AMOLED, Anti-Reflective14" / 16" IPS WUXGA (1920×1200), 350 nits
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra X7 / 7 (Series 3)Intel Core Ultra X7 / 7 / 5 (Series 3)Intel Core Ultra 7 / 5
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB GDDR7)Intel Arc Graphics / Intel GraphicsIntel Graphics
RAM & Storage32GB (LPDDR5X) + 1TB (PCIe SSD)16GB/32GB (LPDDR5X) + 512GB/1TB (PCIe SSD)16GB/32GB (LPDDR5X) + 512GB/1TB (PCIe SSD)
Battery & Charging80.20 Wh, 140W fast charging67.18 Wh / 78.07 Wh, 65W charging61.2 Wh, 45W charging
Ports2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Micro-SD2x Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.12x USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI, Micro-SD, RJ45
Starting Price 2,42,990 1,78,990 1,27,990

Galaxy Book6 specifications:

The base Galaxy Book6 is also available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, but it steps down to IPS WUXGA (1920×1200) displays with 350 nits of brightness (with touch and non-touch options for the 16-inch). It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5 processors with standard Intel Graphics.

The laptop comes with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe storage. It packs a 61.2 Wh battery with 45W charging and runs on Windows 11 Home.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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