Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India . Galaxy Tab S7 FE gets S Pen support for help with note-taking other professional activities. The Tab A7 Lite is essentially built to consume entertainment.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in four colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in two colours Gray and Silver.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at ₹46,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and ₹50,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and is priced at ₹14,999 for LTE and ₹11,999 for WiFi model.

Samsung is also giving introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Buyers can get ₹4,000 cashback on HDFC debit card and credit card transactions and ₹10,000 off on the purchase of Keyboard Cover. On buying Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the user can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Customers can buy Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners from 23 June .

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution. The tablet comes with Dolby Atmos sound quality through AKG speakers.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet gets a 10,090 mAh. The tab supports 45W superfast charge. The company claims it can recharge the battery in just 90 minutes. The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox while the 45W fast charger can be purchased separately at Samsung.com & other retail outlets.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front landscape mode camera that Samsung claims is optimized for video calls. Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with S Pen included in the box. The pen offers low latency of less than 30ms.

With Samsung Notes, users can also convert their on-screen handwritten notes to text.

The tablet also gets a PC mode with the use of Samsung DeX and Book Cover Keyboard. The UI will also change to a PC-like experience.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7–inch screen housed in a metal cover. The tablet is 8 mm thin. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet gets up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. The tablet gets a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor. The tablet features a 5100mAh with 15W charging speed.

