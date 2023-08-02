Samsung launches micro LED TV with 110-inch screen, price starts at a whopping ₹1.14 crore2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Samsung has launched a micro LED TV in India with a 110-inch screen size and a price tag of over ₹1 crore. The TV features a minimalistic monolith design and boasts 24.8 million ultra-small LEDs for an immersive viewing experience.
Samsung has launched a micro LED TV in India that costs over ₹1 crore. Samsung’s micro LED TV boasts of a massive screen size of 110-inch and features a minimalistic monolith design.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×