Samsung has launched a micro LED TV in India that costs over ₹1 crore. Samsung’s micro LED TV boasts of a massive screen size of 110-inch and features a minimalistic monolith design.

In a press statement, the company said that “the Micro LED has been tastefully designed for consumers willing to go the extra mile for ultra-premium viewing experience. It perfectly resonates with the individual style of consumers who want to make their luxury interior spaces more distinctive."

The Micro LED sports 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small LEDs, which are 1/10th of large sized LEDs. All these micro-LEDs individually produce light and colour to create an immersive experience through impressive depth, vibrant colours and a heightened level of clarity and contrast. The Micro LED technology comprises Micro LED, Micro Contrast, Micro Colour, Micro HDR, and Micro AI processor.

Further, the Samsung micro LED TV is made from sapphire material, the second hardest material on Earth. Samsung Micro LED will be available starting today at select retail stores in India and on Samsung.com at a price of ₹1,14,99,000.

Commenting on the launch, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India said “With the introduction of Micro LED, a technological and design masterpiece, our aim is to offer consumers with an unparalleled immersive viewing experience. Designed tastefully to suit the luxurious lifestyle of our consumers, the Micro LED also lends a larger-than-life grandiose to premium living spaces. We are pleased to present the Micro LED as a means to reimagine immersive entertainment, offering consumers an unrivaled and captivating viewing experience."

Samsung Micro LED TV comes with Arena Sound that celebrates the power of three – OTS Pro, Dolby Atmos, and Q-Symphony which is claimed to render unparalleled 3D sound and overwhelming cinematic experience. Its micro AI processor ensures aged videos a new life by improving their picture to the highest level using Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling, Scene Adaptive Contrast, and Dynamic Range Expansion+.

Samsung says that the micro LED is the pinnacle of futuristic design featuring bezel-less frame and no-gap slimness allowing it to smoothly blend into any space regardless of the style and décor. The new TV range also features Art Mode and the Ambient Mode+ enabling users to turn any space into a private art gallery by exhibiting their favourite artworks, digital photographs, or even personal photos. Ambient Mode+, on the other hand enables consumers to customise their TV screen and choose from multiple QLED ambient such as Routine, Décor, Cinema Graph, and more.