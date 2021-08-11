Samsung has launched a new addition to its Galaxy Buds line-up. The Galaxy Buds2 has been launched during the Samsung Unpacked variant alongside the Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3 and new Galaxy Watch4.

The Galaxy Buds2 has been priced at $149.99 (roughly ₹11,140). The company will sell the Buds2 in four colours: White, Lavender, Graphite and Olive.

The Buds2 gets Dynamic 2-way speakers along with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Each earbud is 5gm heavy. The earbuds can provide up to 20 hours of playback time with ANC on. Samsung claims the Buds2 can be charged for 60 minutes of usage in a matter of 5 minutes. The Galaxy Buds2 are compatible with Qi Quick charging as well as wireless charging.

Each bud houses a 61mAh battery and the charging case comes with a 472mAh battery unit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been priced at $1,799.99 (roughly ₹1.34 lakh), and Galaxy Z Flip3 for $999.99 (roughly ₹74,250). Galaxy Bud2 will retail for $149.99 (roughly ₹11,100).

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available for pre-order beginning August 11, and they will launch on August 27 starting with select markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with a front-facing camera tucked under the display. It will be Samsung's first commercially available device to get this feature.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets starting on 11 August, with retail availability starting 27 August. Both watches come with a variety of straps and customizable watch faces.

Galaxy Watch4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $249.99 for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 for LTE models. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and Green.

