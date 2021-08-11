Samsung launches new Apple Airpods-rival Galaxy Buds2. Price, other details

The Buds2 gets Dynamic 2-way speakers along with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Each earbud is 5gm heavy. The earbuds can provide up to 20 hours of playback time with ANC on. Samsung claims the Buds2 can be charged for 60 minutes of usage in a matter of 5 minutes. The Galaxy Buds2 are compatible with Qi Quick charging as well as wireless charging.

