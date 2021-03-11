Subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Samsung launches new Galaxy M12 in India at 9,999: Details here

Samsung launches new Galaxy M12 in India at 9,999: Details here

The new Galaxy M12 smartphone gets a quad camera setup
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The first sale of the phone will be conducted on 18 March at 12 PM on Amazon India's website
  • Prime members will be able to access the sale 24 hours prior to non-members

Samsung launched the Galaxy M12 in India. The company has introduced this new smartphone in the mid-range segment. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera and a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The device is powered by an 8 nm processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 price starts at 9,999. The first sale of the phone will be conducted on 18 March at 12 PM on Amazon India's website. Prime members will be able to access the sale 24 hours prior to non-members. The phone will be available in three colours: black, blue and white.

The device will be sold via Amazon India, Samsung’s official website as well as from the authorized dealers of the tech company.

One of the greatest selling points for the device is the 6000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M12 buyers will also get a 15W charger in the box. The device features a 6.5-inch display which also gets 90Hz refresh rate.

The primary lens on the rear panel houses a 48MP module. The phone also gets an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro sensor. The Galaxy M12 also gets an 8MP front-facing sensor.

The device is powered by Exynos 850 processor which is an 8nm chipset.

