Samsung has launched a premium range of projectors called ‘The Premiere’. The device comes with an all-in-one design. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed on a coffee table or chest of drawers at just a fist-sized distance (11.3 cm) away from the wall to project a high-quality screen of up to 130-inch.

Price and Offers

The Premiere will be available in two models on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and at select Samsung Smart Plazas from 10 August. The LSP9T model of The Premiere is available at ₹6,29,900 while the LSP7T is available at ₹3,89,900 respectively.

Early bird consumers will get complimentary Amazon Echo Plus when buying any of the two models from Samsung’s official online store. All projectors will come with 12 months of warranty.

The Premiere range is an ultra-short throw projector. The Premiere will be available in up to 130-inch and 120-inch screen size models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively – that support a laser powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology. It delivers a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.

The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode which comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform. The Premiere will come with a vivid gaming experience on a screen size of up to 130-inch with the Game Mode.

The Premiere has built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound. The Premiere’s Acoustic Beam technology delivers up to 40W and 4.2 channel sound for the LSP9T and an output of 30W and 2.2 channel experience for the LSP7T. Samsung claims that consumers don’t need additional sound device as the sound is in-built into the projector.

“As people continue to spend more time at home, we see an increased demand for in-home entertainment technology that creates premium and differentiated experiences for consumers. The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements, without the hassles of cables and a bulky set-up. With this launch, Samsung continues to bring in lifestyle audio-visual devices that are in sync with the needs and passions of consumers," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

