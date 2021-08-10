“As people continue to spend more time at home, we see an increased demand for in-home entertainment technology that creates premium and differentiated experiences for consumers. The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements, without the hassles of cables and a bulky set-up. With this launch, Samsung continues to bring in lifestyle audio-visual devices that are in sync with the needs and passions of consumers," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.