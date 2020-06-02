Samsung launches two Galaxy M series smartphones priced under 15,000

Samsung has launched two new smartphones in India under its M series and the two smartphones fall in the budget range with prices starting at ₹8,999. The South Korean company has launched Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 in India. The Galaxy M11 is available in two variants whereas the Galaxy M01 will be only sold in a single variant.

The Galaxy M11 starts at ₹10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The second variant is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The device will be sold in three colours metallic blue, black and violet.

The Galaxy M01 is priced at ₹8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. It will be available in three colours as well: black, blue and red.

Both Galaxy devices will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as on Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart starting Tuesday.

"With the launch of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, we are delighted to take the legacy forward to the next level. The new proposition offers unprecedented style and experience to our aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers, while delivering the best of everything in their device," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Specifications:

Galaxy M11

The smartphone comes with an 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The Galaxy M11 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The phone gets two storage options but the user can expand it further till up to 512GB using a MicroSD card.

In terms of camera, the phone gets a triple lens setup that comes with 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera with 115 degree field of view and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with Live Focus feature. The front camera houses a 8MP lens for selfies.

The device gets a 5000mAh battery which supports 15W charging and also features a rear fingerprint scanner.

The M11 gets the ‘Alive Keyboard' feature, which the company claims is a ‘Make for India' innovation that allows users to chat effortlessly using intelligent keyboard suggestions in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

Galaxy M01

The cheaper Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC. The device also supports storage expansion using a MicroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the device gets a dual lens setup with one 13MP lens and another 2MP lens. The front snapper comes with a 5MP lens for selfies. The device gets a smaller 4000mAh battery unit. It comes with features like face unlock. Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology.

