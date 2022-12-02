Samsung may bring this display upgrade with Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung may bring this display upgrade with Galaxy Z Flip 51 min read . 10:55 AM IST
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to come with a lighter weight than the existing model. It is also said that the phone may feature an improved camera as well.
South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation of foldable phones - Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. As per a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may come with a larger cover display. The current Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch cover display. According to Ross, the upcoming device may be equipped with a display having a cover screen size of more than 3.0-inch.
A large cover display will make it more functional and easy to operate. To compare, Motorola Razr 3 comes with a 2.7-inch cover display. Oppo’s upcoming Find N2 Flip is also rumoured to come with a large cover screen.
In his tweet, Ross Young also states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may feature a different hinge design than the existing model. The new hinge is said to reduce the visibility of the seam on the upcoming device.
The upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with a lighter weight than the existing model. It is also said that Galaxy Z Flip 5 may feature an improved camera as well. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to launch in the second half of 2023. Do note that the company is yet to confirm the devices.
Meanwhile, Samsung has started rolling out Android 13 based One UI 5.0 update to its existing foldable phones. This includes both Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Firmware versions for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are F721NKSU1BVK5 and F936NKSU1BVK5, respectively.
Samsung One UI 5.0 allows Galaxy phone and tablet users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.
