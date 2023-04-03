Conflicting rumours have emerged about Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the past. While a few leaks suggest that the smartphone may not launch at all, others hint at its alleged features. Now, as per a report by SamMobile, the South Korean smartphone brand may bring Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“According to what we’re hearing: Samsung really is planning to launch a Galaxy S23 FE, and it will arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. And it could have a surprise in store, one that may or may not make you happy," the report says.

According to it, unlike other Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones that come powered by Qualcomm processor, the Fan Edition may house the company’s own Exynos processor. The report says that the Galaxy S23 FE may run on Exynos 2200 chipset for all markets, including the US.

Previous rumours suggest that the handset may feature a 50MP primary camera on the back. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to be offered in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. It is tipped to pack 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Similar to its predecessor, the handset may house a 4,500mAh battery.

The device may offer 25watt fast charging. As per the report, Samsung S23 FE will have model number SM-S711x.

Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy F14 5G in the country. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by the company’s own Exynos processor. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and offers 25watt fast charging.

The handset is offered in two RAM models - 4GB and 6GB paired with 128GB storage capacity. The 4GB RAM variant costs ₹12,990, while the 6GB RAM model is priced at ₹14,990. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone has a water drop notch and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on the top.