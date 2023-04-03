Samsung may launch Galaxy S23 FE in Q4 later this year: Report2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:25 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may house a 4,500mAh battery. The device may offer 25watt fast charging.
Conflicting rumours have emerged about Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the past. While a few leaks suggest that the smartphone may not launch at all, others hint at its alleged features. Now, as per a report by SamMobile, the South Korean smartphone brand may bring Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the fourth quarter of 2023.
