Expanding its range of smart TVs in India, Samsung has launched the latest generation of its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs. The new Samsung smart TVs come in sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches.

Price and availability

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C (98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models. Price of these models starts at ₹3,14,990.

Simialrly, Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models with price starting at ₹1,41,990 onwards. These Samsung TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Customers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25, 2023 can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth ₹99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth ₹44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Features

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, 4K TVs are powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

The new Samsung televisions have smart and intelligent features that send baby’s crying, or dog’s barking alerts on smartphones with the help of IoT-enabled sensors, allowing consumers to take care of their loved ones even when they are away.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub and offer free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India.

In addition to Samsung’s own virtual assistant- Bixby, Neo QLED TVs also come with Alexa built-in. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs come with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro along with Super Ultrawide GameView to provide content in aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 and Game Bar. Both Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs are validated by Pantone which means consumers can experience lifelike colours while watching their favorite content and playing games. It includes accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades.