Samsung Neo QLED 8K, 4K TVs debuts, price starts at 1,41,990

In addition to Samsung’s own virtual assistant- Bixby, Neo QLED TVs also come with Alexa built-in. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs come with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro along with Super Ultrawide GameView to provide content in aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 and Game Bar. Both Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs are validated by Pantone which means consumers can experience lifelike colours while watching their favorite content and playing games. It includes accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades.