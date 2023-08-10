Samsung receives over 1 lakh pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Samsung receives over 1 lakh pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 51 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Samsung India receives record pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, with over 100,000 consumers pre-booking in 28 hours.
Samsung India has revealed that it has secured record pre-bookings for its fifth generation foldable devices launched recently. As announced by the company, more than 1,00,000 consumers pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 in the first 28 hours.
