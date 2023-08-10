Samsung receives over 1 lakh pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Samsung India has revealed that it has secured record pre-bookings for its fifth generation foldable devices launched recently. As announced by the company, more than 1,00,000 consumers pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 in the first 28 hours.

Pre bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 opened in the country on July 27. The handsets will go on sale from August 18, 2023. Compared to the fourth generation foldables - Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, Samsung received 1.7x pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during the first 28 hours.

Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at ₹99,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available from ₹1,54,999 (12 GB + 256 GB). Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 will get benefits worth ₹20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get benefits worth ₹23,000.

The new foldable devices can be pre-booked across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/.

JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia said “We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations. I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India."

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an outer screen that is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before. Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with IPX8 rating paired with aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. The duo now come with an new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.