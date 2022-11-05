Samsung reportedly knows when Apple’s first foldable device may launch

According to The Elec, the meeting discussed several topics including its foldable phone strategy. The report details that Samsung expects high demand for its foldable phones in the home market and estimates up to 80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for its foldable phone until 2025. The company shared that iPhone users in South Korea in their 20s and 30s are switching to Samsung foldables at a much higher rate than before - reportedly 3x to 4x higher than in previous years. Samsung also expects up to 90% of foldable smartphone users to stick with the form factor for their next device as well.