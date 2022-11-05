Samsung reportedly knows when Apple’s first foldable device may launch

Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) recently held a meeting with component suppliers where it said that Apple will launch its first foldable device in 2024. Not only this, but the officials reportedly said that the Cupertino-based company’s first foldable device won’t be a smartphone. Instead, it is rumoured to be a tablet or a notebook.
Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) recently held a meeting with component suppliers where it said that Apple will launch its first foldable device in 2024. Not only this, but the officials reportedly said that the Cupertino-based company’s first foldable device won’t be a smartphone. Instead, it is rumoured to be a tablet or a notebook.
According to The Elec, the meeting discussed several topics including its foldable phone strategy. The report details that Samsung expects high demand for its foldable phones in the home market and estimates up to 80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for its foldable phone until 2025. The company shared that iPhone users in South Korea in their 20s and 30s are switching to Samsung foldables at a much higher rate than before - reportedly 3x to 4x higher than in previous years. Samsung also expects up to 90% of foldable smartphone users to stick with the form factor for their next device as well.
According to The Elec, the meeting discussed several topics including its foldable phone strategy. The report details that Samsung expects high demand for its foldable phones in the home market and estimates up to 80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for its foldable phone until 2025. The company shared that iPhone users in South Korea in their 20s and 30s are switching to Samsung foldables at a much higher rate than before - reportedly 3x to 4x higher than in previous years. Samsung also expects up to 90% of foldable smartphone users to stick with the form factor for their next device as well.
Nevertheless, this is not the first time we have heard rumours about Apple bringing a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone. A previous report by CCS Insight also suggested the same earlier this year.
Nevertheless, this is not the first time we have heard rumours about Apple bringing a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone. A previous report by CCS Insight also suggested the same earlier this year.
In October 2022, CCS Insight (via CNBC) published its annual predictions report which forecasted future products and trends. It said Apple will launch a foldable iPad before bringing a foldable iPhone.
In October 2022, CCS Insight (via CNBC) published its annual predictions report which forecasted future products and trends. It said Apple will launch a foldable iPad before bringing a foldable iPhone.
In an interview with CNBC, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said “Right now it doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad". “A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones," Wood added.