Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung could work on a new Dual Screen Phone: What to expect

Samsung could work on a new Dual Screen Phone: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen smartphone that would come with a rear facing transparent display.
2 min read . 09:54 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to a recent report by SamMobile, Samsung is reportedly working on a handset with dual screen. This smartphone is expected to sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The South Korean technology giant Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen smartphone that would come with a rear facing transparent display with the primary display. The patent application for this dual screen smartphone from Samsung is said to have been discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and it was filed in January this year. Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The South Korean technology giant Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen smartphone that would come with a rear facing transparent display with the primary display. The patent application for this dual screen smartphone from Samsung is said to have been discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and it was filed in January this year. Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, Samsung is reportedly working on a handset with dual screen. This smartphone is expected to sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, Samsung is reportedly working on a handset with dual screen. This smartphone is expected to sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display.

Meanwhile, Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A53 5G in India. The smartphone has become cheaper by 3,000 and now comes with a starting price of 31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water and dust resistant.

Meanwhile, Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A53 5G in India. The smartphone has become cheaper by 3,000 and now comes with a starting price of 31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water and dust resistant.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at 34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at 31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost 32,999 after a price drop of 3,000 on its original price of 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at 34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at 31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost 32,999 after a price drop of 3,000 on its original price of 35,999.

The smartphone is offered in four colour options. These are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The handset runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.

The smartphone is offered in four colour options. These are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The handset runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a quad camera at the back. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a quad camera at the back. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.