Samsung could work on a new Dual Screen Phone: What to expect

The South Korean technology giant Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen smartphone that would come with a rear facing transparent display with the primary display. The patent application for this dual screen smartphone from Samsung is said to have been discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and it was filed in January this year. Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

