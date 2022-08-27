Samsung could work on a new Dual Screen Phone: What to expect

According to a recent report by SamMobile, Samsung is reportedly working on a handset with dual screen. This smartphone is expected to sport a transparent display at the rear side in addition to the primary display.
The South Korean technology giant Samsung is reportedly working on a dual screen smartphone that would come with a rear facing transparent display with the primary display. The patent application for this dual screen smartphone from Samsung is said to have been discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and it was filed in January this year. Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Meanwhile, Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A53 5G in India. The smartphone has become cheaper by ₹3,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹31,999. To recall, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 5G in March this year along with Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The handset is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days and is water and dust resistant.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999 after a price drop of ₹3,000 on its original price of ₹35,999.
The smartphone is offered in four colour options. These are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. The handset runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone features a quad camera at the back. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.
