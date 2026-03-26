Samsung reveals Galaxy A37, A57 India price: Check launch offers, specificiations and more

Samsung has finally revealed the Indian pricing of its Galaxy A series lineup. Notably, while the Korean smartphone maker had released its latest premium mid-range lineup on Wednesday, it did not share the Indian pricing of these devices then.
Here's a look at the India pricing and specs of the Galaxy A series.
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is priced at ₹41,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹47,499, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹52,999.
The more premium Galaxy A57 5G starts at ₹56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration and goes up to ₹62,499 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
The new devices will be available to buy via retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung's own website, and other online platforms. As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering a flat ₹3,000 Bank/UPI cashback along with a ₹3,000 upgrade bonus, or opt for a 24-month zero-interest, zero-down-payment EMI plan.
|Model
|Variant
|Price (INR)
|Galaxy A37 5G
|8GB + 128GB
₹41,999
|Galaxy A37 5G
|8GB + 256GB
₹47,499
|Galaxy A37 5G
|12GB + 256GB
₹52,999
|Galaxy A57 5G
|8GB + 256GB
₹56,999
|Galaxy A57 5G
|12GB + 256GB
₹62,499
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor and comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning they can handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes. They also run on the same One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and security patches.
For optics, the phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The Samsung mid-ranger comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.
|Feature
|Galaxy A57 5G
|Galaxy A37 5G
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+, 120Hz
|6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|Exynos 1680
|Exynos 1480
|RAM & Storage
|8GB/12GB (LPDDR5X) + 256GB (UFS 3.1)
|8GB/12GB (LPDDR5X) + 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1)
|Rear Camera
|50MP Main (OIS) + 12MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro
|50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro
|Front Camera
|12MP
|12MP
|Battery & Charging
|5000mAh, 45W fast charging
|5000mAh, 45W fast charging
|Software
|Android 16 (One UI 8.5)
|Android 16 (One UI 8.5)
|Durability
|IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Dimensions & Weight
|161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm; 179g
|162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm; 196g
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
On the performance front, it gets powered by the Exynos 1680 processor with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Galaxy A57 gets an identical camera system as the Galaxy A37 with one crucial change. The more premium A series device gets a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens instead of the 8MP lens on the A37.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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