Samsung reveals Galaxy A37, A57 India price: Check launch offers, specificiations and more

Samsung has finally revealed the pricing for its Galaxy A series lineup which was launched yesterday. The Galaxy A37 begins at a price of 41,999 while the Galaxy A57 starts at 56,999.

Aman Gupta
Updated26 Mar 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India(Aman Gupta/Mint)

Samsung has finally revealed the Indian pricing of its Galaxy A series lineup. Notably, while the Korean smartphone maker had released its latest premium mid-range lineup on Wednesday, it did not share the Indian pricing of these devices then.

Here's a look at the India pricing and specs of the Galaxy A series.

Also Read | Meta to turn employees into ‘AI builders’, reorganize teams into smaller pods

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India price:

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is priced at 41,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 47,499, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 52,999.

The more premium Galaxy A57 5G starts at 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration and goes up to 62,499 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The new devices will be available to buy via retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung's own website, and other online platforms. As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering a flat 3,000 Bank/UPI cashback along with a 3,000 upgrade bonus, or opt for a 24-month zero-interest, zero-down-payment EMI plan.

ModelVariantPrice (INR)
Galaxy A37 5G8GB + 128GB

41,999

Galaxy A37 5G8GB + 256GB

47,499

Galaxy A37 5G12GB + 256GB

52,999

Galaxy A57 5G8GB + 256GB

56,999

Galaxy A57 5G12GB + 256GB

62,499

Samsung Galaxy A37 specifications:

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor and comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning they can handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes. They also run on the same One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and security patches.

For optics, the phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung mid-ranger comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.

FeatureGalaxy A57 5GGalaxy A37 5G
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+, 120Hz6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
ProcessorExynos 1680Exynos 1480
RAM & Storage8GB/12GB (LPDDR5X) + 256GB (UFS 3.1)8GB/12GB (LPDDR5X) + 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1)
Rear Camera50MP Main (OIS) + 12MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro
Front Camera12MP12MP
Battery & Charging5000mAh, 45W fast charging5000mAh, 45W fast charging
SoftwareAndroid 16 (One UI 8.5)Android 16 (One UI 8.5)
DurabilityIP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Dimensions & Weight161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm; 179g162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm; 196g

Galaxy A57 5G specifications:

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

On the performance front, it gets powered by the Exynos 1680 processor with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy A57 gets an identical camera system as the Galaxy A37 with one crucial change. The more premium A series device gets a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens instead of the 8MP lens on the A37.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyGadgetsSamsung reveals Galaxy A37, A57 India price: Check launch offers, specificiations and more
More