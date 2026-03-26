Samsung reveals Galaxy A37, A57 India price: Check launch offers, specificiations and more

Samsung has finally revealed the Indian pricing of its Galaxy A series lineup. Notably, while the Korean smartphone maker had released its latest premium mid-range lineup on Wednesday, it did not share the Indian pricing of these devices then.

Here's a look at the India pricing and specs of the Galaxy A series.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India price: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is priced at ₹41,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹47,499, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹52,999.

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The more premium Galaxy A57 5G starts at ₹56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration and goes up to ₹62,499 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The new devices will be available to buy via retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung's own website, and other online platforms. As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering a flat ₹3,000 Bank/UPI cashback along with a ₹3,000 upgrade bonus, or opt for a 24-month zero-interest, zero-down-payment EMI plan.

Model Variant Price (INR) Galaxy A37 5G 8GB + 128GB ₹41,999 Galaxy A37 5G 8GB + 256GB ₹47,499 Galaxy A37 5G 12GB + 256GB ₹52,999 Galaxy A57 5G 8GB + 256GB ₹56,999 Galaxy A57 5G 12GB + 256GB ₹62,499

Samsung Galaxy A37 specifications: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor and comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

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Both the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning they can handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes. They also run on the same One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and security patches.

For optics, the phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung mid-ranger comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.

Feature Galaxy A57 5G Galaxy A37 5G Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+, 120Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Exynos 1680 Exynos 1480 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB (LPDDR5X) + 256GB (UFS 3.1) 8GB/12GB (LPDDR5X) + 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Camera 50MP Main (OIS) + 12MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro 50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro Front Camera 12MP 12MP Battery & Charging 5000mAh, 45W fast charging 5000mAh, 45W fast charging Software Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Android 16 (One UI 8.5) Durability IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Dimensions & Weight 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm; 179g 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm; 196g

Galaxy A57 5G specifications: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

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On the performance front, it gets powered by the Exynos 1680 processor with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy A57 gets an identical camera system as the Galaxy A37 with one crucial change. The more premium A series device gets a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens instead of the 8MP lens on the A37.