Samsung rolls out Android 13 update to Galaxy M13: What’s new

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update to Galaxy M13: What’s new1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
- Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 update to Galaxy M13.
Budget smartphone – Samsung Galaxy M13 is the latest Samsung phone to get Android 13 update. According to a report by SamMobile, the company has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 update to Galaxy M13. It brings firmware version M135FXXU1BVL2 to the device.
The update is currently available to users in the European market. But it is likely to be rolled out to other markets as well. Samsung is also releasing the Android security patch for the month of November. It is an OTA update. Those interested can download it by heading to the Settings app on their device. Here, navigate to Software update and tap on Download and install.
As mentioned above, Samsung One UI 5.0 is based on Android 13 operating system. It allows Samsung phone users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.
Samsung smartphone users will also be able to seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode. The zoom bar has become more responsive for quicker close-ups. The smartphone maker has also added a new dashboard that allows users to view the security status of their phone. The all-new dashboard will also recommend ways to fix security problems on Samsung phones.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity O Display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Powered by an octa-core processor, the handset runs on One UI based on Android 12 operating system. The phone offers an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. On the rear, there is a 50MP triple camera system.
