Samsung S23 FE with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SOC launched: Check price, specs, features and more
The latest iteration to Samsung's Fan Edition lineup - S23 FE was launched at an event on Wednesday at an attractive pricing of $599.
Samsung officially unveiled the latest iteration of its Fan Edition series - the S23 FE - at a launch event on Wednesday. The last Fan Edition smartphone was the S21 FE, which was released in early 2022, but after the S22 FE failed to launch last year, rumours began to spread that the company might scrap the FE range altogether.