Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung S23 FE with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SOC launched: Check price, specs, features and more
Samsung S23 FE with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SOC launched: Check price, specs, features and more

 Livemint

The latest iteration to Samsung's Fan Edition lineup - S23 FE was launched at an event on Wednesday at an attractive pricing of $599.

The Samsung galaxy S23 FE starts at $599 for the the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.Premium
The Samsung galaxy S23 FE starts at $599 for the the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Samsung officially unveiled the latest iteration of its Fan Edition series - the S23 FE - at a launch event on Wednesday. The last Fan Edition smartphone was the S21 FE, which was released in early 2022, but after the S22 FE failed to launch last year, rumours began to spread that the company might scrap the FE range altogether.

Specifications:

Similar to other phones in its segment, such as the Nothing Phone (2) or Pixel 7a, the Samsung S23 FE is powered by last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The S23 FE houses a vapour chamber that can help control heat and maintain performance during intense gaming and streaming sessions.

The S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch4 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Vision Booster technology, which can automatically detect lighting conditions and keep the phone bright.

Regarding the camera, the S23 FE features a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and comes with Advanced Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to help users capture steady shots. In addition to the main camera, the S23 Fe comes with a 12MP ultra-widefield camera with 123˚ FOV and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the S23 FE has a 10MP f/2.4 lens with 80˚ FOV.

The S23 features a glass sandwich design protected on both sides by Gorilla Glass 5 and is made from recycled materials, keeping the weight of the phone down to 209g.

Pricing:

Interestingly, the Korean smartphone manufacturer has decided to reduce the price of the S23 FE by $100 compared to its predecessor. While the S21 FE was priced at $699, the S23 FE starts at $599 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The latest addition to the FE range will be available in four colour options - Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple Indigo and Tangerine.

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 07:48 AM IST
