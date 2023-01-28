South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy Book3 series alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup during this year's Unpacked event on February 1.

According to a report by GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the Samsung laptop family will consist of five models this year, with the Ultra being the flagship, according to the latest leak.

This isn't the first time there is talk about the Book3 Ultra, the company itself essentially confirmed it. But this report reveals some key specs and it shapes up to be a pretty solid high-end device.

It is likely to feature a 16-inch 2880 x 1800p AMOLED screen along with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Reportedly, a 76Wh battery powers all of this hardware, and the laptop comes with a 136W charger. All that will fit into a 1.8kg body that is only 17mm thick at its thickest point, which is quite impressive for a 16" laptop. The report also mentions a S Pen holster, which is currently unconfirmed.

On the other hand, the Book3 Pro will come in two variants, 14-inch and 16-inch, with either Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Unlike the Ultra, the Pro will rely on the integrated Iris Xe graphics. The 14-inch option will have a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch supposedly has the same 76Wh cell as the Ultra, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series phones in India recently – Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both these smartphones can now be purchased. The duo are available via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is offered in three color options- Dark Red, Light Green and Black. The smartphone comes with a starting price of 16,499 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another model with 6GB and 8GB RAM are priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999, respectively.

While, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has three colour options – Silver, Light Blue and Orange. The phone has two models – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)