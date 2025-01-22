During the Amazon Sale Parade, Samsung TVs are stealing the spotlight with incredible discounts of up to 48%! Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup or invest in a high-quality smart TV, this is the perfect time to score amazing deals on a wide range of Samsung models. From stunning 4K UHD TVs to the latest QLED and Neo QLED displays, Amazon has something for every budget and viewing preference.

Samsung is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, offering features like crystal-clear picture quality, vibrant colors, and smart capabilities that integrate seamlessly with your favorite apps and streaming services. With prices slashed by up to 48%, now is the perfect opportunity to bring home a top-tier TV without breaking the bank. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a movie buff, or a gaming aficionado, the clarity and immersive experience offered by Samsung TVs will elevate your entertainment like never before.

The Samsung offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality on a sleek QLED panel. It supports advanced gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and Game Motion Plus, making it ideal for gamers. The 60W audio output, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Quantum Processor 4K ensure immersive viewing. Additional smart features like Tap View, Multi-View, and voice support make it an all-rounder. Enjoy a smooth and vibrant entertainment experience.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hertz Sound Output 60W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Dolby Atmos, Game Mode, Quantum Processor 4K Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)

The Samsung offers a unique Serif design that adds style to any room. It delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR for rich color reproduction. The smart TV features like SmartThings App integration, NFC on TV, and Ambient Mode+ enhance user experience. With a 40W sound output and Dolby Digital Plus, enjoy clear, crisp sound. This TV seamlessly blends technology and design for modern living.

Specifications Display 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hertz Sound Output 40W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Ambient Mode+, SmartThings, NFC Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)

The Samsung from The Frame series brings together art and technology. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV features exceptional color depth with Quantum HDR 24x and a wide viewing angle. The integration of a Neo Quantum Processor ensures smooth upscaling and superior picture quality. It also includes game-centric features like Auto Game Mode and Game Motion Plus. Experience a cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos support and powerful speakers.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hertz Sound Output 40W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Neo Quantum Processor, Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)

The Samsung QA65QNX1DAULXL brings Neo QLED technology to your home, offering exceptional color precision and depth. Its 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Quantum Matrix Technology ensures bright, detailed images. With a refresh rate of 100 Hz, it delivers smooth motion, ideal for fast-moving content. The 40W Dolby Atmos sound provides immersive audio. Smart features like Tizen OS, Apple AirPlay2, and voice assistants enhance convenience.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Sound Output 40W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Tizen OS, Dolby Atmos, AI Upscaling Click Here to Buy Samsung 162 cm (65 inches) Neo QLED 4K QNX1D Series QLED AI Smart TV QA65QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black)

The Samsung delivers rich picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR support. The TV's QLED panel ensures vivid colors and deep blacks, making it ideal for cinematic viewing. Its 20W sound output, coupled with Object Tracking Sound, delivers clear audio. It also comes equipped with gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and Motion Xcelerator for an enhanced gaming experience.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Quantum HDR, Q-Symphony Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

The Samsung boasts a Brighter Crystal display with one billion shades of color, delivering vibrant visuals. Equipped with a 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10+ support, it offers enhanced picture clarity. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony adds rich, clear audio. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub provide convenience for users seeking seamless integration.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

This Samsung offers vivid 4K resolution with PurColor technology, enhancing every image for more lifelike viewing. With its 20W output and Object Tracking Sound, the TV offers an immersive sound experience. Features like Auto Game Mode, HGiG, and VRR make it a gamer’s delight, while the smart features include Bixby and Apple AirPlay2.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features HGiG, Bixby, AirPlay2 Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)

The Samsung delivers stunning 4K visuals with a powerful Crystal Processor 4K. HDR support and Motion Xcelerator technology ensure clear and smooth images for an engaging experience. The 20W audio output, enhanced with Q-Symphony, ensures rich sound. Its smart features such as Bixby and AirPlay2 ensure that controlling the TV is intuitive and easy.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features Bixby, AirPlay2, Motion Xcelerator Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung QA55Q70DAULXL offers 4K UHD resolution with Quantum HDR support, delivering exceptional picture clarity. Its Quantum Processor 4K ensures smooth content playback. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony provides immersive audio, and the TV’s gaming features such as Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator make it a top choice for gamers.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Quantum HDR, Game Mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q70DAULXL (Titan Gray)

The Samsung offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum HDR support, ensuring a vivid and detailed viewing experience. Equipped with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, it produces exceptional audio. The TV’s gaming-centric features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator make it perfect for gamers.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Q-Symphony, Game Mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

The Samsung boasts Brighter Crystal display technology, offering dynamic colors and lifelike visuals. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support, you get crisp and clear images. It comes with a 20W sound output and Q-Symphony, delivering rich sound. Smart features like Bixby and SmartThings enhance convenience.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Bixby, SmartThings Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

With a 4K UHD resolution and PurColor technology, the Samsung delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. The 20W output sound system with Q-Symphony ensures clear, immersive audio. Smart features like Bixby and Apple AirPlay2 provide ease of use, making it a smart addition to your home.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features Bixby, AirPlay2 Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)

The Samsung UA55DUE77AKLXL features Crystal Processor 4K for lifelike image quality and 4K upscaling. With HDR support and Motion Xcelerator, it ensures smooth and vibrant viewing. The 20W sound output and Q-Symphony enhance the audio experience, while smart features like Bixby and Apple AirPlay2 provide seamless control.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features Bixby, AirPlay2 Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

