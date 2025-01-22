|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)View Details
₹84,990
Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)View Details
₹69,990
Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)View Details
₹76,990
Samsung 162 cm (65 inches) Neo QLED 4K QNX1D Series QLED AI Smart TV QA65QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black)View Details
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)View Details
₹99,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)View Details
₹73,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹64,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹66,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q70DAULXL (Titan Gray)View Details
₹74,251
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)View Details
₹61,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)View Details
₹50,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹43,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹45,990
During the Amazon Sale Parade, Samsung TVs are stealing the spotlight with incredible discounts of up to 48%! Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup or invest in a high-quality smart TV, this is the perfect time to score amazing deals on a wide range of Samsung models. From stunning 4K UHD TVs to the latest QLED and Neo QLED displays, Amazon has something for every budget and viewing preference.
Samsung is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, offering features like crystal-clear picture quality, vibrant colors, and smart capabilities that integrate seamlessly with your favorite apps and streaming services. With prices slashed by up to 48%, now is the perfect opportunity to bring home a top-tier TV without breaking the bank. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a movie buff, or a gaming aficionado, the clarity and immersive experience offered by Samsung TVs will elevate your entertainment like never before.
The Samsung offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality on a sleek QLED panel. It supports advanced gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and Game Motion Plus, making it ideal for gamers. The 60W audio output, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Quantum Processor 4K ensure immersive viewing. Additional smart features like Tap View, Multi-View, and voice support make it an all-rounder. Enjoy a smooth and vibrant entertainment experience.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)
The Samsung offers a unique Serif design that adds style to any room. It delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR for rich color reproduction. The smart TV features like SmartThings App integration, NFC on TV, and Ambient Mode+ enhance user experience. With a 40W sound output and Dolby Digital Plus, enjoy clear, crisp sound. This TV seamlessly blends technology and design for modern living.
Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)
The Samsung from The Frame series brings together art and technology. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV features exceptional color depth with Quantum HDR 24x and a wide viewing angle. The integration of a Neo Quantum Processor ensures smooth upscaling and superior picture quality. It also includes game-centric features like Auto Game Mode and Game Motion Plus. Experience a cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos support and powerful speakers.
Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)
The Samsung QA65QNX1DAULXL brings Neo QLED technology to your home, offering exceptional color precision and depth. Its 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Quantum Matrix Technology ensures bright, detailed images. With a refresh rate of 100 Hz, it delivers smooth motion, ideal for fast-moving content. The 40W Dolby Atmos sound provides immersive audio. Smart features like Tizen OS, Apple AirPlay2, and voice assistants enhance convenience.
Samsung 162 cm (65 inches) Neo QLED 4K QNX1D Series QLED AI Smart TV QA65QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black)
The Samsung delivers rich picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR support. The TV's QLED panel ensures vivid colors and deep blacks, making it ideal for cinematic viewing. Its 20W sound output, coupled with Object Tracking Sound, delivers clear audio. It also comes equipped with gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and Motion Xcelerator for an enhanced gaming experience.
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)
The Samsung boasts a Brighter Crystal display with one billion shades of color, delivering vibrant visuals. Equipped with a 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10+ support, it offers enhanced picture clarity. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony adds rich, clear audio. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub provide convenience for users seeking seamless integration.
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
Also read: Best 43 inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices from Samsung, LG and more with unbeatable value for every home
This Samsung offers vivid 4K resolution with PurColor technology, enhancing every image for more lifelike viewing. With its 20W output and Object Tracking Sound, the TV offers an immersive sound experience. Features like Auto Game Mode, HGiG, and VRR make it a gamer’s delight, while the smart features include Bixby and Apple AirPlay2.
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)
The Samsung delivers stunning 4K visuals with a powerful Crystal Processor 4K. HDR support and Motion Xcelerator technology ensure clear and smooth images for an engaging experience. The 20W audio output, enhanced with Q-Symphony, ensures rich sound. Its smart features such as Bixby and AirPlay2 ensure that controlling the TV is intuitive and easy.
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
The Samsung QA55Q70DAULXL offers 4K UHD resolution with Quantum HDR support, delivering exceptional picture clarity. Its Quantum Processor 4K ensures smooth content playback. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony provides immersive audio, and the TV’s gaming features such as Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator make it a top choice for gamers.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q70DAULXL (Titan Gray)
Also read: Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home
The Samsung offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum HDR support, ensuring a vivid and detailed viewing experience. Equipped with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, it produces exceptional audio. The TV’s gaming-centric features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator make it perfect for gamers.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)
The Samsung boasts Brighter Crystal display technology, offering dynamic colors and lifelike visuals. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support, you get crisp and clear images. It comes with a 20W sound output and Q-Symphony, delivering rich sound. Smart features like Bixby and SmartThings enhance convenience.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
With a 4K UHD resolution and PurColor technology, the Samsung delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. The 20W output sound system with Q-Symphony ensures clear, immersive audio. Smart features like Bixby and Apple AirPlay2 provide ease of use, making it a smart addition to your home.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)
Also read: Best 55 inch 4K TVs: Top 8 options with the latest features and tech for the ultimate viewing experience
The Samsung UA55DUE77AKLXL features Crystal Processor 4K for lifelike image quality and 4K upscaling. With HDR support and Motion Xcelerator, it ensures smooth and vibrant viewing. The 20W sound output and Q-Symphony enhance the audio experience, while smart features like Bixby and Apple AirPlay2 provide seamless control.
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Similar articles for you
Best TVs under ₹25000: Top 8 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.