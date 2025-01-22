The Amazon Sale Parade is offering massive discounts on Samsung smart TVs! From 4K UHD to QLED and Neo QLED models, enjoy unbeatable deals on top-quality smart TVs. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your home entertainment with incredible savings on large screen Samsung TVs!

During the Amazon Sale Parade, Samsung TVs are stealing the spotlight with incredible discounts of up to 48%! Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup or invest in a high-quality smart TV, this is the perfect time to score amazing deals on a wide range of Samsung models. From stunning 4K UHD TVs to the latest QLED and Neo QLED displays, Amazon has something for every budget and viewing preference.

Samsung is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, offering features like crystal-clear picture quality, vibrant colors, and smart capabilities that integrate seamlessly with your favorite apps and streaming services. With prices slashed by up to 48%, now is the perfect opportunity to bring home a top-tier TV without breaking the bank. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a movie buff, or a gaming aficionado, the clarity and immersive experience offered by Samsung TVs will elevate your entertainment like never before.

The Samsung offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality on a sleek QLED panel. It supports advanced gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and Game Motion Plus, making it ideal for gamers. The 60W audio output, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Quantum Processor 4K ensure immersive viewing. Additional smart features like Tap View, Multi-View, and voice support make it an all-rounder. Enjoy a smooth and vibrant entertainment experience.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hertz Sound Output 60W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Dolby Atmos, Game Mode, Quantum Processor 4K

The Samsung offers a unique Serif design that adds style to any room. It delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR for rich color reproduction. The smart TV features like SmartThings App integration, NFC on TV, and Ambient Mode+ enhance user experience. With a 40W sound output and Dolby Digital Plus, enjoy clear, crisp sound. This TV seamlessly blends technology and design for modern living.

Specifications Display 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hertz Sound Output 40W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Ambient Mode+, SmartThings, NFC

The Samsung from The Frame series brings together art and technology. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV features exceptional color depth with Quantum HDR 24x and a wide viewing angle. The integration of a Neo Quantum Processor ensures smooth upscaling and superior picture quality. It also includes game-centric features like Auto Game Mode and Game Motion Plus. Experience a cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos support and powerful speakers.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hertz Sound Output 40W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Neo Quantum Processor, Dolby Atmos

The Samsung QA65QNX1DAULXL brings Neo QLED technology to your home, offering exceptional color precision and depth. Its 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Quantum Matrix Technology ensures bright, detailed images. With a refresh rate of 100 Hz, it delivers smooth motion, ideal for fast-moving content. The 40W Dolby Atmos sound provides immersive audio. Smart features like Tizen OS, Apple AirPlay2, and voice assistants enhance convenience.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Sound Output 40W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Tizen OS, Dolby Atmos, AI Upscaling

The Samsung delivers rich picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum HDR support. The TV's QLED panel ensures vivid colors and deep blacks, making it ideal for cinematic viewing. Its 20W sound output, coupled with Object Tracking Sound, delivers clear audio. It also comes equipped with gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and Motion Xcelerator for an enhanced gaming experience.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Quantum HDR, Q-Symphony

The Samsung boasts a Brighter Crystal display with one billion shades of color, delivering vibrant visuals. Equipped with a 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10+ support, it offers enhanced picture clarity. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony adds rich, clear audio. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub provide convenience for users seeking seamless integration.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay

This Samsung offers vivid 4K resolution with PurColor technology, enhancing every image for more lifelike viewing. With its 20W output and Object Tracking Sound, the TV offers an immersive sound experience. Features like Auto Game Mode, HGiG, and VRR make it a gamer’s delight, while the smart features include Bixby and Apple AirPlay2.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features HGiG, Bixby, AirPlay2

The Samsung delivers stunning 4K visuals with a powerful Crystal Processor 4K. HDR support and Motion Xcelerator technology ensure clear and smooth images for an engaging experience. The 20W audio output, enhanced with Q-Symphony, ensures rich sound. Its smart features such as Bixby and AirPlay2 ensure that controlling the TV is intuitive and easy.

Specifications Display 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features Bixby, AirPlay2, Motion Xcelerator

The Samsung QA55Q70DAULXL offers 4K UHD resolution with Quantum HDR support, delivering exceptional picture clarity. Its Quantum Processor 4K ensures smooth content playback. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony provides immersive audio, and the TV’s gaming features such as Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator make it a top choice for gamers.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 100 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Quantum HDR, Game Mode

The Samsung offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum HDR support, ensuring a vivid and detailed viewing experience. Equipped with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, it produces exceptional audio. The TV’s gaming-centric features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator make it perfect for gamers.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Q-Symphony, Game Mode

The Samsung boasts Brighter Crystal display technology, offering dynamic colors and lifelike visuals. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support, you get crisp and clear images. It comes with a 20W sound output and Q-Symphony, delivering rich sound. Smart features like Bixby and SmartThings enhance convenience.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features Bixby, SmartThings

With a 4K UHD resolution and PurColor technology, the Samsung delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. The 20W output sound system with Q-Symphony ensures clear, immersive audio. Smart features like Bixby and Apple AirPlay2 provide ease of use, making it a smart addition to your home.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features Bixby, AirPlay2

The Samsung UA55DUE77AKLXL features Crystal Processor 4K for lifelike image quality and 4K upscaling. With HDR support and Motion Xcelerator, it ensures smooth and vibrant viewing. The 20W sound output and Q-Symphony enhance the audio experience, while smart features like Bixby and Apple AirPlay2 provide seamless control.

Specifications Display 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hertz Sound Output 20W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Smart TV Features Bixby, AirPlay2

FAQs Question : What is the resolution of these Samsung Smart TVs? Ans : All the Samsung Smart TVs listed have a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), providing a sharp and clear picture. Question : Do these TVs support gaming features? Ans : Yes, many of the Samsung Smart TVs in the list come with gaming features like Auto Game Mode (ALLM), Game Motion Plus, and VRR for an enhanced gaming experience. Question : Can I connect my external devices to these TVs? Ans : Yes, each model offers multiple HDMI and USB ports for seamless connectivity with external devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and hard drives. Question : Do these TVs have smart features? Ans : Yes, they come with Tizen OS, built-in voice assistants (Alexa, Bixby), mobile-to-TV mirroring, and other smart features like Multi-View and SmartThings App. Question : How is the sound quality on these TVs? Ans : The sound quality varies across models, with many featuring Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, and powerful speakers for an immersive audio experience. Some models also include Object Tracking Sound and Active Voice Amplifier.