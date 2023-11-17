Samsung smart TV for unmatched viewing experience? 10 best picks to choose from

In our quest for an unparalleled home entertainment experience, the choice of a smart TV becomes a pivotal decision. We all crave a cinematic escape within the confines of our living rooms, and when it comes to reliability and innovation, selecting a brand that has etched its name in the industry is paramount.

Enter Samsung – a name synonymous with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to delivering a superior viewing experience. Renowned for its trustworthiness and innovative spirit, Samsung has become the go-to choice for those seeking the pinnacle of home entertainment.

Samsung's repertoire of smart TVs encompasses a spectrum of technologies, from LED to OLED, 4K to 4K Ultra HD, catering to diverse preferences. The brand's dedication to staying ahead in technological advancements ensures users have access to the latest features for an unmatched viewing experience.

Choosing a Samsung smart TV comes with the assurance of quality craftsmanship. Samsung doesn't just offer a television; it opens the door to a world of entertainment possibilities. The brand's focus on user-friendly interfaces, seamless connectivity, and sturdy build quality contributes to an overall satisfying and enjoyable user experience.

The significance of having a reliable TV goes beyond entertainment; it's the centrepiece of a home, uniting friends and family for shared experiences. Whether it's the excitement of a blockbuster movie, the thrill of a live sports event, or the joy of binge-watching a favourite series, a Samsung smart TV is designed to elevate these moments, providing a visual feast that transcends the ordinary.

Join us on this journey as we explore the realm of Samsung smart TVs, unveiling the top 10 picks that promise to redefine your viewing experience. Get ready to transform your living room into a cinematic haven with the best-in-class smart TVs from Samsung.

1. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL

Experience unparalleled visual excellence with the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 100 Hertz refresh rate, every detail comes to life with stunning clarity and smooth motion. The QLED panel ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours, thanks to its Quantum Dot technology. Connectivity is a breeze with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Smart features include TV to Mobile and Mobile to TV mirroring, Multi-View, and Auto Game Mode for an immersive gaming experience. With 60 Watts output and Dolby Digital Plus, the audio complements the exceptional visuals. This TV is backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 100 Hertz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Smart TV Features: Mirroring, Multi-View, Auto Game Mode, Wireless Dex

Sound: 60 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus

Display: QLED Panel, Quantum Dot, Dual LED, 100% Colour Volume

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Stunning 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology Relatively higher price point Versatile connectivity options for multiple devices May require additional space due to larger screen size

2. Samsung 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AU7600KXXL

Step into a world of crystal-clear visuals with the Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Featuring a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers sharp images and smooth motion. The Tizen operating system ensures a seamless smart TV experience, with access to popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. The TV's 178-degree wide viewing angle and HDR 10+ support enhance your viewing experience from any corner of the room. With a sleek design and essential smart features, this Samsung TV is a perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AU7600KXXL

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Special Feature: 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, HDR 10+

Operating System: Tizen

Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

Pros Cons Crisp 4K resolution Limited refresh rate for gaming Wide viewing angle

3. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CU8570ULXL

Experience cinematic brilliance with the Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Coming with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 50 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals and smooth motion. The smart features include a built-in voice assistant, screen mirroring, and support for popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. With a sleek design and a host of connectivity options, this TV transforms your living room into an entertainment hub. Enjoy immersive sound with 20W output and Q-Symphony technology. Elevate your viewing experience with this Samsung smart TV.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CU8570ULXL:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-fi, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Special Feature: Built-in Voice Assistant, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound+

Smart TV Features: Screen Mirroring, Universal Guide, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker

Display: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Panel, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+

Pros Cons Impressive 4K visuals Limited refresh rate for gaming Built-in voice assistant

4. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL

Dive into a world of visual excellence with the Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Its 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and QLED panel deliver breathtaking clarity and vibrant colours. The 50 Hertz refresh rate ensures smooth action, complemented by features like Universal Guide and Mobile Camera Support. The TV offers a seamless connectivity experience with multiple HDMI and USB ports. Immerse yourself in 20 watts of powerful sound with Q-Symphony and OTS+ technology. Elevate your smart TV experience with features like Wireless DeX and a web browser.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-fi, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Special Feature: QLED Panel, Universal Guide, Wireless DeX

Smart TV Features: Mobile Camera Support, Music Wall, App Casting

Display: 4K Ultra HD QLED Panel, Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Dual LED

Pros Cons Stunning QLED display Slightly lower refresh rate Universal Guide for easy navigation

5. Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, Series 4

Experience vibrant visuals and smart features with the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV from the Series 4. The TV boasts a resolution of 720p, ensuring crisp images, and a 60 Hertz refresh rate for smooth performance. With smart capabilities like Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control your TV effortlessly. Enjoy immersive sound with 20 watts output and surround sound technology. The LED panel, coupled with colour space mapping, delivers a delightful viewing experience. Connect your devices with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. This TV is perfect for compact spaces.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, Series 4:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Special Feature: Smart TV with Alexa and Google Assistant

Display: LED Panel, Colour Space Mapping

Pros Cons Compact size for versatile use HD Ready resolution might not suit all users Smart features with voice control

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL

Take your entertainment to new heights with the Samsung 55-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution, paired with a 50 Hertz refresh rate, translates into stunning visuals and smooth transitions. Smart features include support for popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV offers versatile connectivity with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi options. Immerse yourself in a cinematic audio experience with 20W output and OTS Lite. The Crystal Processor 4K ensures vibrant colours and sharp details, making it a standout choice for your home theatre.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Special Feature: Crystal Processor 4K, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound

Display: 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel, Crystal Processor 4K

Pros Cons Crisp 4K resolution for detailed visuals May require additional audio setup for enthusiasts Versatile connectivity options

7. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL

Experience entertainment like never before with the Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Boasting a Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50 Hertz refresh rate, this TV ensures breathtaking visuals and smooth performance. With voice assistants, a smart remote, and a Crystal Processor 4K, it offers a seamless and intelligent viewing experience. The TV features 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for versatile connectivity, along with Dolby Digital Plus audio technology for immersive sound.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Resolution: Crystal 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts, Dolby Digital Plus

Special Feature: Crystal Processor 4K, Voice Assistants

Display: Crystal 4K Ultra HD LED Panel, HDR 10+

Pros Cons Stunning Crystal 4K visuals Limited HDMI ports for extensive device connection Voice assistants for convenient control

8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL

Immerse yourself in the world of vivid visuals and smart connectivity with the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV. The Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures a lifelike viewing experience, and the 50 Hertz refresh rate keeps the action smooth. This TV comes equipped with voice assistants, a smart remote, and the powerful Crystal Processor 4K for intelligent content enhancement. With 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, you can seamlessly connect various devices.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: Crystal 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts, Dolby Digital Plus

Special Feature: Crystal Processor 4K, Voice Assistants

Display: Crystal 4K Ultra HD LED Panel, HDR 10+

Pros Cons Crystal clear 4K visuals Limited HDMI ports for extensive device connection Voice assistants for convenient control

9. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL

Enhance your home entertainment with the Samsung 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Immerse yourself in the brilliance of 4K Ultra HD resolution, complemented by a 50 Hertz refresh rate for smooth visuals. With 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, connecting your favourite devices is a breeze. The Crystal Processor 4K ensures vibrant colours and sharp details. Enjoy the convenience of voice assistants, screen mirroring, and a variety of supported apps. This TV strikes a perfect balance between performance and style, making it a smart choice for your living room.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts, Dolby Digital Plus

Special Feature: Crystal Processor 4K, Voice Assistants, Screen Mirroring

Display: 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel, HDR 10+

Pros Cons Crystal clear 4K visuals Limited HDMI ports for extensive device connection Voice assistants for convenient control Audio quality may require external enhancements

10. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL

Step into the world of Wondertainment with the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV. Offering a vibrant HD resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a smooth 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV ensures a delightful viewing experience. Connect your set-top box, gaming console, or USB devices effortlessly with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port. The Dolby Digital Plus sound system delivers immersive audio, making every movie night special. Enjoy the versatility of turning your TV into a personal computer and sharing content seamlessly. With Mega Contrast and PurColor, expect stunning visuals and vivid colours in a sleek, stylish design.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts, Dolby Digital Plus

Smart TV Features: Personal Computer, Screen Share, Music System

Display: LED Panel, Mega Contrast, PurColor

Pros Cons Crisp HD visuals for an enjoyable experience Limited connectivity options with 2 HDMI ports Dolby Digital Plus for immersive sound Not suitable for larger rooms due to its smaller size

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K QLED QA55Q80BAKLXL 4K Ultra HD QLED Panel Wireless Dex, Auto Game Mode, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ Dolby Digital Plus, Surround Sound, Dynamic Black EQ Samsung 43 inch 4K LED UA43AU7600KXXL Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels HDR 10+, Contrast Enhancer, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle Tizen OS, Smart Hub, Screen Mirroring Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K UA65CU8570ULXL 4K Ultra HD LED Panel Built-in Voice Assistant, Universal Guide, Wireless DeX Crystal Processor 4K, Mega Contrast UHD Dimming Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K QLED QA55QE1CAKLXL 4K Ultra HD QLED Panel Quantum Processor Lite 4K, One Billion Color Q-Symphony, OTS+, Dual Audio Support (Bluetooth) Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready UA32T4600BKXXL HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) LED Panel, Colour Space Mapping, Surround Sound Alexa, Google Assistant, 20W Speaker Output Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Crystal iSmart UA55CUE60AKLXL 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+, Mega Contrast UHD Dimming Supported Apps, Screen Mirroring, Dual Audio Support Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo UA55AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K Ultra HD HDR 10+, One Billion Colors, Q Symphony Voice Assistants, Crystal Processor 4K Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo UA43AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K Ultra HD Crystal Processor 4K, Voice Assistants, PC Mode 3 HDMI ports, Screen Mirroring, Universal Guide Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart UA43CUE60AKLXL 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel Pur Color, HDR 10+, Motion Xcelerator Screen Mirroring, Wireless DeX, 3-Side Bezel-less Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment UA32T4340BKXXL HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Mega Contrast, PurColor, Slim & Stylish Design Personal Computer, Screen Share, 20W Speaker Output

Best value for money

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Crystal iSmart UA55CUE60AKLXL offers an excellent balance of features and price, providing a 4K Ultra HD Smart TV experience with Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+, and Dual Audio Support at a reasonable cost.

Best overall product

For an unmatched viewing experience, the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K QLED QA55Q80BAKLXL stands out as the best overall product, featuring a QLED panel, Auto Game Mode, and Surround Sound, delivering exceptional picture and audio quality.

How to find the right Samsung smart TV

Finding the right Samsung Smart TV involves considering various factors. Begin by determining the screen size suitable for your space, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Assess the resolution preferences; 4K Ultra HD provides superior clarity. Evaluate the smart features like voice assistants, app compatibility, and screen mirroring for a seamless experience. Connectivity options such as HDMI and USB ports are crucial for your devices. Consider additional features like HDR support, processor capabilities, and sound quality. Customer reviews and expert opinions can provide insights into real-world performance. Lastly, align your preferences with your budget to strike the right balance between features and affordability, ensuring a tailored entertainment solution.

FAQs

Question : Can I install additional apps on my Samsung Smart TV?

Ans : Yes, Samsung Smart TVs come with an app store where you can download and install various apps for entertainment, productivity, and more.

Question : How do I connect my Samsung Smart TV to the internet?

Ans : You can connect your TV to the internet via Wi-Fi or through an Ethernet cable, depending on your preference and network setup.

Question : What is the advantage of a QLED panel?

Ans : QLED panels offer enhanced color reproduction, brightness, and contrast, providing a superior viewing experience compared to traditional LED panels.

Question : Can I use voice commands to control my Samsung Smart TV?

Ans : Yes, many Samsung Smart TVs come with built-in voice assistants like Bixby, allowing you to control the TV using voice commands.

Question : Are Samsung Smart TVs compatible with gaming consoles?

Ans : Yes, Samsung Smart TVs typically have multiple HDMI ports, making them compatible with gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other devices.

