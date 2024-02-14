Samsung smartphones under 15000 are a standout Valentines Day gift

Samsung smartphones under ₹15,000 offer a remarkable combination of style, functionality, and affordability, making them an ideal Valentine's Day gift for your loved one. These devices cater to a wide range of preferences, from sleek designs and vibrant displays to impressive camera capabilities and long-lasting battery life. Samsung's reputation for reliability and user-friendly interfaces further enhances the appeal of these budget-friendly options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those seeking a gift that balances performance with price, Samsung's Galaxy M and A series provide excellent choices within this budget. The Galaxy M12, for example, boasts a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate display, while the Galaxy A13 offers a large screen and a versatile camera system. Both models come with ample storage and efficient processors, ensuring a smooth user experience. However, there are more models and options to choose from, and we have listed all of them for you.

Choosing a Samsung smartphone under ₹15,000 as a Valentine's Day gift demonstrates thoughtfulness and consideration for your partner's daily needs and interests. It's a practical yet meaningful present that they can use and appreciate every day, keeping you close to their heart. Check out the top options and our reviews to make an informed decision.

1. Samsung Galaxy M04

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is a budget-friendly smartphone. It comes with a large 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, providing vibrant visuals. The MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Processor ensures smooth performance, while the 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB with RAM Plus, offers ample multitasking capabilities. The 13MP Dual Camera captures decent photos, and the 5000 mAh battery provides long-lasting usage. However, the HD+ resolution might not satisfy those looking for sharper displays.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04:

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core

Display: 6.5-inch LCD, HD+

Camera: 13MP+2MP Dual, 5MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 4GB, expandable up to 8GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life HD+ resolution may not satisfy all Expandable RAM for enhanced performance Affordable price point

2. Samsung Galaxy A05

The Samsung Galaxy A05 shines with its sleek Silver design and a large 6.7-inch PLS LCD Display. The 50MP Main Camera captures detailed photos, while the MediaTek Helio G85 processor ensures smooth performance. The 5000 mAh battery offers extended usage, and the RAM Plus feature allows for up to 8GB RAM. However, the HD+ resolution might be a drawback for those seeking a higher display quality.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A05:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD, HD+

Camera: 50MP Main, 8MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 4GB, expandable up to 8GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution main camera HD+ resolution may not satisfy all Large display for immersive viewing Limited refresh rate

3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G stands out with its Berry Blue colour and robust features. It offers superfast 5G connectivity and a powerful Exynos 1330 processor. The 50MP Triple Camera setup ensures high-quality photography, and the 6000mAh battery provides long-lasting power. With Android 13 and up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, it delivers smooth performance. However, the absence of a charger might be inconvenient for some users.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Processor: Exynos 1330, 5nm

Display: 6.6-inch LCD, FHD+

Camera: 50MP Triple, 13MP Front

Battery: 6000mAh

RAM: 6GB, expandable up to 12GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5G connectivity and powerful processor No charger included Long battery life

4. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 in Midnight Blue is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 50MP Triple Camera setup for clear visuals and photography. The 6000mAh battery ensures extended use, and the expandable RAM up to 12GB with RAM Plus enhances performance. However, the HD+ resolution might not meet the expectations of users looking for higher display quality.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

Processor: Octa Core

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD

Camera: 50MP Triple, 8MP Front

Battery: 6000mAh

RAM: 4GB, expandable up to 12GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long-lasting battery life HD+ resolution may not satisfy all Expandable RAM for improved performance

5. Samsung Galaxy A13

The Samsung Galaxy A13 in Peach offers a stylish design with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity V Display for crisp and clear visuals. It's powered by a robust 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 50MP rear camera captures stunning photos, while the 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. However, the absence of additional exchange offers might be a downside for some buyers.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A13:

Processor: 2.2 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+

Camera: 50MP Rear, 8MP Front

Battery: 5000mAh

RAM: 6GB, Storage: 128GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large FHD+ display for vibrant visuals No additional exchange offers High-resolution rear camera

6. Samsung Galaxy F04

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is a budget-friendly option with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB. It features a 6.5-inch HD display and a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup for basic photography needs. The 5000mAh battery provides decent usage time. However, the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor and HD display might not appeal to users seeking higher performance and sharper screen resolution.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy F04:

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.5-inch HD

Camera: 13MP+2MP Dual, 5MP Front

Battery: 5000mAh

RAM: 4GB, Storage: 64GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price point HD display may not satisfy all Expandable storage up to 1TB

7. Samsung Galaxy A05s

The Samsung Galaxy A05s in Black offers a premium experience with a 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD Display and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and comes with 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB. The 50MP main camera captures detailed photos, and the 5000mAh battery supports fast charging. However, some users might prefer an AMOLED display over LCD.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A05s:

Processor: Snapdragon 680

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD, 90Hz

Camera: 50MP Main, 13MP Front

Battery: 5000mAh

RAM: 4GB, Storage: 128GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution camera for great photos LCD display might not be preferred Smooth 90Hz refresh rate

8. Samsung Galaxy M12

The Samsung Galaxy M12 in White is a reliable choice with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 48MP Quad camera setup. It offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with a massive 6000mAh battery for extended use. The Exynos 850 processor provides decent performance. However, the HD+ resolution and the absence of a higher refresh rate might not meet the expectations of some users.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12:

Processor: Exynos 850

Display: 6.5-inch HD+

Camera: 48MP Quad, 8MP Front

Battery: 6000mAh

RAM: 6GB, Storage: 128GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life Limited processor performance Quad camera setup for versatile photography

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size RAM and ROM Cameras Samsung Galaxy M04 6.5-inch HD+ LCD 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage 13MP+2MP Dual, 5MP Front Samsung Galaxy A05 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage 50MP Main, 8MP Front Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage 50MP Triple, 13MP Front Samsung Galaxy M13 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage 50MP Triple, 8MP Front Samsung Galaxy A13 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity V Display 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage 50MP Rear, 8MP Front Samsung Galaxy F04 6.5-inch HD Display 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage 13MP+2MP Dual, 5MP Front Samsung Galaxy A05s 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage 50MP Main + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro, 13MP Front Samsung Galaxy M12 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage 48MP Quad, 8MP Front

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy M13 offers the best value for money, with its large 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 50MP triple camera setup, and a massive 6000mAh battery. It provides a balanced combination of features and performance at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G stands out as the best overall product, offering 5G connectivity, a powerful Exynos 1330 processor, and a 50MP triple camera setup. Its large 6.6-inch FHD+ display and long-lasting 6000mAh battery further enhance its appeal, making it a top choice for those seeking a feature-rich smartphone under ₹15,000.

How to find the best Samsung smartphone under ₹ 15,000? To find the best Samsung smartphone under ₹15,000, consider your priorities such as camera quality, battery life, display size, and connectivity options. Look for models with high-resolution cameras if photography is important, or prioritize battery capacity for extended usage. Check for the latest Android versions and user interface features for a smooth experience. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help you identify a smartphone that offers the right balance of features and performance within your budget.

FAQs Question : Do all Samsung smartphones under ₹15,000 support 5G? Ans : No, not all models support 5G. Check the specifications for 5G connectivity if it's a priority. Question : Can I expand the storage on these Samsung smartphones? Ans : Yes, most models offer expandable storage options via a microSD card. Question : Do these smartphones come with fast charging support? Ans : Some models support fast charging. Check the battery specifications for fast charging capabilities. Question : Are these Samsung smartphones suitable for gaming? Ans : They can handle casual gaming, but for more demanding games, look for models with higher RAM and better processors. Question : Do these smartphones come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, typically, Samsung smartphones come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!