Samsung teases Galaxy A series phone launch on Jan 18, may bring Galaxy A54

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has teased a new Galaxy A series phone. The company has created a microsite of the upcoming phone on its Indian website. As per the teaser page, the smartphone will be launched on January 18, 2023 at 12pm.
The listing, however, does not reveal the name of the phone. But it is likely that Samsung may bring Galaxy A54 in the country.
As per the teaser page, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series phone will be offered in three colour options - Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy and Awesome Green. The handset will come with 5G connectivity. It will be equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD screen with a refsresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is teased to come with two-days battery life. It will come with the custom OneUI skin with features like ability to personalize lock screen, customize icons and background with various colour options. The UI will also offer features like split screen, quick share, and a privacy dashboard.
On the camera front, the upcoming Galaxy A series phone will come with no-shake cam feature. It is teased to capture blur free videos even while in motion.
Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be officially released on February 1. The company’s official Colombia website has listed the Galaxy Unpacked event with the tagline “Epic moments are coming."
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Alleged promotional material of the upcoming series was recently spotted online that revealed different colour variants of the phones. Samsung Galaxy S23+ was seen sporting a pink colour variant, while the Ultra model was seen featuring in green colour.
The upcoming series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The handsets may run on the company’s One UI based on Android 13 operating system. Samsung is tipped to offer satellite connectivity feature with the Galaxy S23 series. To recall, the satellite connectivity feature was first introduced with the Apple iPhone 14 series.
