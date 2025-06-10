Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 as its thinnest and lightest foldable yet: Expected specs, launch timeline and more

Samsung has begun its promotional campaign for its upcoming foldable smartphones, releasing a new teaser video for what appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The South Korean technology firm is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 during its next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to take place in July in New York.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Samsung described its next-generation foldable device as the “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced” Galaxy Z model to date. The post, which included video footage of a device with a book-style folding mechanism, points directly to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rather than its clamshell counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The upcoming foldable is said to deliver an “Ultra-level” experience, with Samsung noting that its engineering and design teams have prioritised making each new version slimmer, lighter, and more robust than previous models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Expected specifications Reports circulating in recent weeks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. This would represent a notable reduction in thickness compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 5.6mm when unfolded and 12.2mm when folded.

In comparison, rival foldables such as Oppo’s Find N5 come in at 4.21mm unfolded and 8.93mm folded, while Vivo’s upcoming X Fold 5 is tipped to be 4.3mm in the unfolded state and 9.33mm when folded.

Alongside the flagship foldables, Samsung is also expected to introduce a Fan Edition (FE) model of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. With the official reveal anticipated in July, further teasers and information are likely to emerge in the lead-up to the launch.