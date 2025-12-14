Samsung tipped to raise Galaxy A series price in India starting Monday: here's what to expect

Samsung's A series smartphones are tipped to to see price hikes starting Monday, with the A56 reported going up by 2,000 and other models by 1,000. This trend follows rising memory chip prices that has also led to other brands hiking prices as well.

Aman Gupta
Updated14 Dec 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Galaxy A56 5G starts at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,999 in India.
Galaxy A56 5G starts at a price of ₹41,999 in India.(Aman Gupta)

With prices of memory chips rising, there has been a growing fear that smartphone prices are going to go up in the new year. However, a new leak has revealed that the prices of Samsung's already incumbent devices may also be in for a hike.

As per a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung's A series prices are set to increase starting Monday. The tipster claims that the Galaxy A56 (review) will see a price hike of around 2,000, while other models in the A series could see a price hike of around 1,000.

Galaxy A series prices in India:

Galaxy A17 was launched in August in India at a starting price of 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and went up to 23,499 for the top-end 8GB RAM/256GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 and A56 debuted in India in March. The A36 began at a price of 32,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and went up to 38,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

The Galaxy A56, on the other hand, started at 41,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and 47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

If the leak does turn out to be true, it would mean that the Galaxy A17 could begin at a price of 19,999, while the Galaxy A36 could start at 33,999 and the Galaxy A56 could go up to 43,999 for the base variant.

View full Image
Galaxy A56 5G display
(Aman Gupta)

Samsung may not alone in price hikes:

Even before the news of Samsung hiking prices is confirmed, multiple other budget devices have already started receiving price hikes.

For instance, the Vivo T4 Lite launched in June this year at a price of 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the device is currently listed at a price of 11,999 on Flipkart. Other Vivo phones that have also received a price hike include the Vivo T4x, Vivo T4, and Vivo T4R.

Similarly, iQOO, Realme, and Oppo devices have also received price hikes. Here's a list of devices that have tentatively gone up in price, courtesy tipster Debayan Roy on X.

iQOO: iQOO Z10x, Z10 Lite, Z10, Z10R, and Neo 10

Realme: Realme 15x, 15T, P4

Oppo: Oppo Reno 14 series and F31 series

Xiaomi: Redmi Pad 2

