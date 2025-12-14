Samsung tipped to raise Galaxy A series price in India starting Monday: here's what to expect

With prices of memory chips rising, there has been a growing fear that smartphone prices are going to go up in the new year. However, a new leak has revealed that the prices of Samsung's already incumbent devices may also be in for a hike.

As per a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung's A series prices are set to increase starting Monday. The tipster claims that the Galaxy A56 (review) will see a price hike of around ₹2,000, while other models in the A series could see a price hike of around ₹1,000.

Advertisement

Galaxy A series prices in India: Galaxy A17 was launched in August in India at a starting price of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and went up to ₹23,499 for the top-end 8GB RAM/256GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 and A56 debuted in India in March. The A36 began at a price of ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and went up to ₹38,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

The Galaxy A56, on the other hand, started at ₹41,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

If the leak does turn out to be true, it would mean that the Galaxy A17 could begin at a price of ₹19,999, while the Galaxy A36 could start at ₹33,999 and the Galaxy A56 could go up to ₹43,999 for the base variant.

Advertisement

Galaxy A56 5G display

Samsung may not alone in price hikes: Even before the news of Samsung hiking prices is confirmed, multiple other budget devices have already started receiving price hikes.

For instance, the Vivo T4 Lite launched in June this year at a price of ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the device is currently listed at a price of ₹11,999 on Flipkart. Other Vivo phones that have also received a price hike include the Vivo T4x, Vivo T4, and Vivo T4R.

Advertisement

Similarly, iQOO, Realme, and Oppo devices have also received price hikes. Here's a list of devices that have tentatively gone up in price, courtesy tipster Debayan Roy on X.

iQOO: iQOO Z10x, Z10 Lite, Z10, Z10R, and Neo 10

Realme: Realme 15x, 15T, P4