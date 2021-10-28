Samsung will be introducing its smartphone interface even on the Windows laptops manufactured by it. The South Korean company is trying to unify the user experience across different operating systems and product segments.

Samsung will be launching the One UI to the Galaxy Book series that is powered by the Windows operating system.

The new OneUI design will be reflected in the Samsung native applications such as Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings. With the new design changes, users moving from Samsung's Android-powered smartphones to Samsung's Windows-powered Galaxy Book series will have a better continuity experience between the devices.

The Samsung Settings app will now showcase new design in Windows 11. The settings page will get new app icons, menu layouts, and more. Samsung's Notes app also has a new menu layout, updated icons, and refreshed folders.

The Gallery app on Samsung's Galaxy Book series will also be updated with One UI 4 changes. The app will also get a dark mode to match Windows 11 themes.

Microsoft recently started rolling out the Windows 11 update to eligible owners. Most OEMs that use Windows operating system, do not change the layout or design apart from including a few pre-loaded applications and software. Microsoft and Samsung also partnered to bring the Android user closer to Windows operating system by implementing some new features.

Samsung is taking a step towards building a ecosystem for its loyal users. Samsung is calling the interface as One UI Book 4, and it will be available on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.