Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant in India. The South Korean company launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in June. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE's Wi-Fi variant launch was teased by an Amazon India promo page.

Despite the listing, the online retailer didn't reveal the tablet's price or sale date and only said that it's "coming soon."

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi specification are the same as the cellular variant. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset and runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

The cellular variant has been launched in 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 6GBRAM and 128GB internal storage memory options in India. It is not certain if Samsung will launch the Wi-Fi version with the same configuration.

The tablet gets a 12.4-inch touchscreen with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution. In order to use the screen real estate, Samsung provides the S-Pen compatibility with the tablet.

In terms of optics, the tablet gets a 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

The tablet houses a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W charging support. The charging adapter that comes in the box can only provide up to 15W charge speed. The 45W charger needs to be purchased separately.

The cellular variant of the tablet starts at a price of ₹46,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB variant is priced at ₹50,999. The WiFi variant is expected to be priced lower compared to the LTE versions.

