Korean smartphone maker Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy A series smartphones in India tomorrow. While the tech giant hasn't officially confirmed the names of the three phones that will be launched tomorrow, thanks to all the leaks, we have not only the names of the three devices, but also their detailed specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A series specifications (expected): According to German website WinFuture, all three Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones are likely to feature the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

While both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 ran on Exynos processors last time around, the Korean smartphone maker is tweaking its processors a bit this time around.

The Galaxy A56 is said to be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, while the Galaxy A26 is said to be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor. However, the report suggests that the Galaxy A36 will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC.

While the A56 is said to come with 8GB of RAM, the A26 and A36 are said to have 6 and 8GB RAM variants.

The three phones are said to come with the same 5,000mAh battery, with the A56 and A36 supporting 45W of fast charging, while the A26 could get 25W of charging support. This is Samsung we are talking about, so don't expect a charger in the box.

All three phones are said to come with OneUI 7 out of the box, based on Android 15. The tech giant could promise 6 years of OS updates and security patches with the new devices, which is just one year less than the software support offered for the Galaxy S25 series.

In terms of connectivity, the three devices are likely to come with support for Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC. They could get a stereo speaker setup for a multimedia experience and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The A56 and A36 are said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the A26 could come with a side-mounted scanner.

As far as optics go, all three phones are said to come with the same 50MP primary shooter, it's the ultra-wide-angle, macro and selfie shooter that will change depending on the phone. The A56 comes with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter with support for a 12MP selfie lens.

Meanwhile, the A56 has almost the same setup, with the only change being an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The A26, on the other hand, should come with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 13MP selfie shooter (presumably carried over from the A25).

Samsung Galaxy A series leaked pricing: As per a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Galaxy A56 could be priced at ₹41,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and go up to ₹47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.