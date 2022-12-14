Samsung to launch two new Galaxy A series phones under 10K

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant is all set to launch its two latest Galaxy A series handsets this week under ₹10,000. As per a report, the company will launch its Galaxy A04 and A04e. Notably, these smartphones will come with RAM Plus features. It will let users to add virtual RAM to the handsets as per their demand to support smooth functioning of the device.
Reportedly, both Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery and expected to be launched under ₹10,000 keeping the budget friendly category in mind.
Earlier in October, Samsung had launched its Galaxy A04s. It is offered in Black, Green, White and Orange colour variants. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and offers a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It is equipped with a Infinity-V display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the phone is the company's own Samsung Exynos 850 chipset.
To perform camera duties, the handset comes with triple camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 50MP primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture. It is coupled with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 5MP camera at the front.
Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. As mentioned above, the phone is offered in three storage options- 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with a microSD card storage to expand the storage up to 1TB. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Previously it was reported that Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 have been spotted on the Geekbench database. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database bearing the model number SM-A042F/DS. Whereas, the Galaxy M04 is believed to have the SM-M045F/DS model number. As per Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could pack 3GB RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. Reportedly, this handset might be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with a Rogue GE832 GPU.