Samsung to launch two new Galaxy A series phones under 10K

Previously it was reported that Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 have been spotted on the Geekbench database. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database bearing the model number SM-A042F/DS. Whereas, the Galaxy M04 is believed to have the SM-M045F/DS model number. As per Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could pack 3GB RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. Reportedly, this handset might be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with a Rogue GE832 GPU.

