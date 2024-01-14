Samsung to offer Pixel like 7-years of software updates with Galaxy S24 series? Here's what we know so far
Samsung's S24 series may receive up to 7 years of software updates, giving the flagship smartphones eligibility for updates until Android version 21. Samsung's Galaxy S24 series may receive support for 7 years of software and OS upgrades, according to reports.
Samsung has already confirmed that its S24 series will be launched in India and global markets at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17. However, the rumour mill has been buzzing ahead of the much-anticipated event, with the latest reports suggesting that the Samsung S24 series could get support for up to 7 years of software updates.