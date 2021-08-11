Samsung conducted an 'Unpacked' event where it revealed the new generation of its foldable devices which includes the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Samsung also unveiled its new smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch series, Galaxy Watch4. Additionally, the South Korean brand has launched the new Galaxy Buds2 which will rival Apple's Airpods line-up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch will use WearOS powered by Samsung. The new software has been developed with search giant, Google. The announcement was made during the Google I/O event.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets starting on 11 August, with retail availability starting 27 August. Both watches come with a variety of straps and customizable watch faces.

Galaxy Watch4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $249.99 for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 for LTE models. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and Green.

The smartwatch variant with a rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch4 Classic will start at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models and will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver.

A special rhodium-plated Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne limited edition will be available in late September.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to run three health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. One of the new features is the possibility of measuring body composition.

The new Body Composition measurement tool gives users an understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Users can check their body composition from their wrist with two fingers. In about 15 seconds, the watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

The smartwatches come with wellness features to track daily activities including guided workouts and group challenges. The Galaxy Watch4 series offers sleep pattern tracking.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Watch4 series is powered by a 5nm processor. The company claims the Watch gets a 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation.

The resolution has been bumped up to 450x450 pixels. The Watch4 gets 16GB of memory to store and download apps, music, and photos.

Samsung's new smartwatches get eSIM technology that will make it a device independent from the smartphone. The company claims the watch can provide 40 hours of battery life. 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

