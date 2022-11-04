Samsung unveils its new range of air purifiers: Price starts at 12,990

Expanding its product portfolio in India, Samsung has launched its new range of air purifiers. The company has launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled AX46 and AX32 models with a cover area of up to 645 sq ft. The company claims that the air purifiers come with a one-button control that removes 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens.
Samsung air purifiers price
Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers are priced at ₹12,990 and ₹32,990, respectively. The duo will be available in Beige and Grey colour variants and can be purchased via Samsung.com along with Samsung exclusive stores. The air purifiers will also be available at offline retail stores across the country. The company is giving cashbacks as well as no cost EMI option on the purchase of new air purifiers.
Samsung air purifiers features
Samsung’s new air purifiers come with support for the SmartThings App which enables consumer to remotely control the air purifier. Users can turn on and off the air purifier conveniently. The app also allows consumers to check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.
The new range of Samsung air purifiers come with features such as Front Air Intake and Three Way Air Flow. The Front Air Inflow, Samsung says is designed to draw air in easily. After going through the purification process, a Power Fan then quickly distributes the clean air in multiple directions using the Three-Way Air Flow.
Another major feature is a multi-layered high-efficiency purification system. Samsung says that the feature removes ultrafine dust from the air and includes a washable pre filter that extracts larger dust particles. The system also consists of an activated carbon deodorization filter to remove harmful gas, and a Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust.