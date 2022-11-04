Samsung unveils its new range of air purifiers: Price starts at 12,990

Samsung air purifiers price

Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers are priced at ₹12,990 and ₹32,990, respectively. The duo will be available in Beige and Grey colour variants and can be purchased via Samsung.com along with Samsung exclusive stores. The air purifiers will also be available at offline retail stores across the country. The company is giving cashbacks as well as no cost EMI option on the purchase of new air purifiers.