Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung unveils its new range of air purifiers: Price starts at 12,990

Samsung unveils its new range of air purifiers: Price starts at 12,990

2 min read . 06:04 PM ISTLivemint
Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers are priced at 12,990 and 32,990

  • Samsung has launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled AX46 and AX32 models with a cover area of up to 645 sq ft. The company claims that the air purifiers come with a one-button control that removes 99.97% nano-sized particles

Expanding its product portfolio in India, Samsung has launched its new range of air purifiers. The company has launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled AX46 and AX32 models with a cover area of up to 645 sq ft. The company claims that the air purifiers come with a one-button control that removes 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens.

Expanding its product portfolio in India, Samsung has launched its new range of air purifiers. The company has launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled AX46 and AX32 models with a cover area of up to 645 sq ft. The company claims that the air purifiers come with a one-button control that removes 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens.

Samsung air purifiers price

Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers are priced at 12,990 and 32,990, respectively. The duo will be available in Beige and Grey colour variants and can be purchased via Samsung.com along with Samsung exclusive stores. The air purifiers will also be available at offline retail stores across the country. The company is giving cashbacks as well as no cost EMI option on the purchase of new air purifiers.

Samsung air purifiers price

Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers are priced at 12,990 and 32,990, respectively. The duo will be available in Beige and Grey colour variants and can be purchased via Samsung.com along with Samsung exclusive stores. The air purifiers will also be available at offline retail stores across the country. The company is giving cashbacks as well as no cost EMI option on the purchase of new air purifiers.

Samsung air purifiers features

Samsung’s new air purifiers come with support for the SmartThings App which enables consumer to remotely control the air purifier. Users can turn on and off the air purifier conveniently. The app also allows consumers to check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.

Samsung air purifiers features

Samsung’s new air purifiers come with support for the SmartThings App which enables consumer to remotely control the air purifier. Users can turn on and off the air purifier conveniently. The app also allows consumers to check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.

The new range of Samsung air purifiers come with features such as Front Air Intake and Three Way Air Flow. The Front Air Inflow, Samsung says is designed to draw air in easily. After going through the purification process, a Power Fan then quickly distributes the clean air in multiple directions using the Three-Way Air Flow.

The new range of Samsung air purifiers come with features such as Front Air Intake and Three Way Air Flow. The Front Air Inflow, Samsung says is designed to draw air in easily. After going through the purification process, a Power Fan then quickly distributes the clean air in multiple directions using the Three-Way Air Flow.

Another major feature is a multi-layered high-efficiency purification system. Samsung says that the feature removes ultrafine dust from the air and includes a washable pre filter that extracts larger dust particles. The system also consists of an activated carbon deodorization filter to remove harmful gas, and a Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust.

Another major feature is a multi-layered high-efficiency purification system. Samsung says that the feature removes ultrafine dust from the air and includes a washable pre filter that extracts larger dust particles. The system also consists of an activated carbon deodorization filter to remove harmful gas, and a Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust.

Users will get a numeric easy view display on the AX46 model along with a laser PM 1.0 sensor. The sensor will monitor air quality in real time and identify gaseous contaminants. While the display will show the level of PM 1.0/2.5/10 pollutants and the overall air quality level with a 4-colour indicator.

Users will get a numeric easy view display on the AX46 model along with a laser PM 1.0 sensor. The sensor will monitor air quality in real time and identify gaseous contaminants. While the display will show the level of PM 1.0/2.5/10 pollutants and the overall air quality level with a 4-colour indicator.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP