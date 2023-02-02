Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 series unveiled: Key features, availability and more

Samsung has taken the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series phones. The series, as expected, consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-end phone coming with advanced features compared to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. All three smartphones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. Here’s a look at the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

The Galaxy S23 series comes in four colour options: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The handsets will be available via Samsung.com and other retailers from February 17, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a starting price of $799 (approx. ₹65,500). While the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra costs at $999 (approx ₹81,900) and $1,199 (approx. ₹98,270), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge*Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The smartphone offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with F2.2 aperture, a 200 MP Wide Camera with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and F2.4 aperture and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom and F4.9 aperture.

View Full Image Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes in four colour options: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender.

For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12MP Front Camera with F2.2 aperture. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The 45W power adapter is sold separately.

It is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 12MP ultra-wide camera (F2.2, FOV 120˚) paired with a 50 MP Wide Camera (F1.8, FOV 85˚) and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom and F2.4, FOV 36˚.

For selfies, Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 12MP camera at the front (F2.2, FOV 80˚). It is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with up to 50% charge in around 30 mins wired charging using a 25W adapter. It also offers fast wireless charging 2.0 as well. The handset packs 8GB RAM with up to 512GB internal storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The handset houses a 4,700mAh battery with up to 65% wired charging in around 30 mins using a 45W adapter.

Other specs of the smartphone remain the same as the Galaxy S23.