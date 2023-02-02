Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 series unveiled: Key features, availability and more

Samsung has taken the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series phones. The series, as expected, consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-end phone coming with advanced features compared to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. All three smartphones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. Here’s a look at the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}