Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2 with better and bigger screens

Unperturbed by critics who had written off Samsung's foldable smartphone, the South Korean company has announced Galaxy Z Fold 2, their third smartphone in the foldable screen series.

The smartphone was unveiled today at a virtual event and will be available from September 18 onwards in 40 countries including the US and South Korea. The price and availability for the India market will be announced soon, according to India team.

Successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold, the new smartphone also folds sideways like a book but offers a bigger 7.6-inch foldable display when open and a 6.2-inch secondary display on the cover (which doesn't fold). The foldable screen has a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, which means better gaming experience.

The predecessor Galaxy Z Fold which was launched in India in October 2019 at a whopping price tag of ₹1,64,999 had a slightly smaller 7.3-inch foldable display and a much smaller 4.6-inch cover display.

Durability of the foldable screen has been a key concern in most foldable phones. In the first version of the Galaxy Z Fold several reviewers reported screen damages leading to break down of the phone. The issues were later addressed and the phone was relaunched. With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has used the same sweeper technology, which we first saw in the Galaxy Z Flip- their second foldable phone with a smaller 6.7-inch foldable screen that folded vertically. It was launched early this year in India and had a vertically folding screen. The sweeper system filled the gap between the body and hinge housing and repelled any dust and undesirable particles from getting in and damaging it. In the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the sweeper structure has been improved further and kept smaller than it was in the Galaxy Z Flip.

Apart from the larger screens, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also offers several major upgrades to make it more appealing to buyers. For instance, it runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ processor with Adreno 650 graphics, which offers better performance over the predecessor's Snapdragon 855 and Adreno 640.

More importantly, it supports 5G technology which makes the phone future ready for the 5G services when they begin to roll out. Other highlights include a bigger battery and dual stereo speakers.

Foldable phones is a very niche market with very limited options. Apart from Samsung, Huawei and Motorola are the two other leading brands with such phones. Xiaomi and LG have been reportedly working on their foldable phones but are yet to launch anything commercially.

