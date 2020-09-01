Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2 with better and bigger screens

Durability of the foldable screen has been a key concern in most foldable phones. In the first version of the Galaxy Z Fold several reviewers reported screen damages leading to break down of the phone. The issues were later addressed and the phone was relaunched. With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has used the same sweeper technology, which we first saw in the Galaxy Z Flip- their second foldable phone with a smaller 6.7-inch foldable screen that folded vertically. It was launched early this year in India and had a vertically folding screen. The sweeper system filled the gap between the body and hinge housing and repelled any dust and undesirable particles from getting in and damaging it. In the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the sweeper structure has been improved further and kept smaller than it was in the Galaxy Z Flip.