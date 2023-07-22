Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser reveals redesigned hinge and other details1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Samsung teases the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, showcasing its color options and a new hinge design that eliminates the gap when folded. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to feature a new hinge design that allows it to fold completely flat.
Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26. The spotlight of the show will be on the latest additions to their foldable phone lineup: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Building excitement, Samsung has shared a teaser video offering a sneak peek at the color choices available for its upcoming flagship clamshell foldable, along with showcasing the redesigned hinge.
Samsung has released a teaser video for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, showcasing its cream, lavender, and mint color options. The video features the familiar clamshell design, folding horizontally in half, and a cover display that allows users to complete tasks without unfolding the phone. Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems to boast a new hinge design, eliminating the gap between the two halves when folded, confirming previous leaks and rumors. The teasers include the hashtag "Join the flip side."
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to feature a new waterdrop-style hinge, enabling the device to fold completely flat without any gap at the hinge. This improvement may also allow the phone to remain flat when unfolded.
Samsung is preparing to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul, Korea. While the tech giant has not disclosed the price and specifications of the new foldables, rumors have already circulated regarding them.