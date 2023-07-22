Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26. The spotlight of the show will be on the latest additions to their foldable phone lineup: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Building excitement, Samsung has shared a teaser video offering a sneak peek at the color choices available for its upcoming flagship clamshell foldable, along with showcasing the redesigned hinge.

One striking feature observed in the teaser is the apparent absence of any gap between the folding halves when the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is closed. This improvement is expected to be the most significant difference between the new model and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has released a teaser video for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, showcasing its cream, lavender, and mint color options. The video features the familiar clamshell design, folding horizontally in half, and a cover display that allows users to complete tasks without unfolding the phone. Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems to boast a new hinge design, eliminating the gap between the two halves when folded, confirming previous leaks and rumors. The teasers include the hashtag "Join the flip side."

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to feature a new waterdrop-style hinge, enabling the device to fold completely flat without any gap at the hinge. This improvement may also allow the phone to remain flat when unfolded.

Samsung is preparing to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul, Korea. While the tech giant has not disclosed the price and specifications of the new foldables, rumors have already circulated regarding them.