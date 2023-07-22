Samsung has released a teaser video for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, showcasing its cream, lavender, and mint color options. The video features the familiar clamshell design, folding horizontally in half, and a cover display that allows users to complete tasks without unfolding the phone. Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems to boast a new hinge design, eliminating the gap between the two halves when folded, confirming previous leaks and rumors. The teasers include the hashtag "Join the flip side."

