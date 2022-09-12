Consumer electronics major Samsung’s latest device will help you improve your work-li. The South Korean company has revealed a computer mouse that is designed to stop people from overworking. Dubbed Samsung Balance Mouse, it is not a regular mouse. The computer mouse will start running away from the desk if the user exceeds his working hours.

Samsung has shared a video of the new mouse on its official Korean YouTube channel. In the video, we can see a man working. As he reaches the mouse past 6pm, the new Samsung mouse starts running away. The mouse, Samsung says, detects hand movement and when the chance comes, the wheels come out and run away. As the man tries hard and forcefully grabs the mouse, it detaches itself from the central part and runs away.

Watch the full video here: