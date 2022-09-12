OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung’s latest mouse will make sure you do not overwork
Listen to this article

Consumer electronics major Samsung’s latest device will help you improve your work-li. The South Korean company has revealed a computer mouse that is designed to stop people from overworking. Dubbed Samsung Balance Mouse, it is not a regular mouse. The computer mouse will start running away from the desk if the user exceeds his working hours.

Samsung has shared a video of the new mouse on its official Korean YouTube channel. In the video, we can see a man working. As he reaches the mouse past 6pm, the new Samsung mouse starts running away. The mouse, Samsung says, detects hand movement and when the chance comes, the wheels come out and run away. As the man tries hard and forcefully grabs the mouse, it detaches itself from the central part and runs away.

Watch the full video here:

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue