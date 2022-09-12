Samsung’s latest mouse will make sure you do not overwork

Meanwhile, Samsung has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 by ₹3,500. To recall, the handset was launched in November last year with a starting price of ₹23,499. After the price cut, the Galaxy A32 can now be purchased at ₹19,999. The smartphone is offered in three colour options- in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet. The smartphone is equipped with ca quad camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 64MP main sensor with F1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with F2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth camera with F2.4 aperture and a 5MP macro camera with F2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A32 boasts of a 20MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture.